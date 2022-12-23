Over 2,200 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Thursday Amid Winter Weather

Blustery snow, icy rain, howling wind, and unbearably cold temperatures are causing flights to get canceled throughout the United States. By 9 pm ET on Thursday, airlines had already canceled a whopping 2,400 US flights and proactively wiped off over 2,200 more for Friday. Even Saturday saw no saving grace as 125+ services were scrapped in advance, CNN reports.

On Thursday, the effects of flights getting canceled were most severe in Chicago and Denver; approximately a quarter of arrivals and departures – hundreds of flights at each airport – failed to take off. According to FlightAware data, this was an enormous disruption for travelers in these locations.

At 6:45 p.m. local time, it was a bone-chilling 5°F at O’Hare International Airport with light snow and foggy mist continuing to fall according to the National Weather Service report. In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration noted that departing planes from Dallas Love Field airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport need deicing fluids to ensure safe travels for passengers onboard.

Flights canceled as New York braces for more traveling chaos

With winter weather quickly approaching the bustling New York City metro area, the FAA issued a warning that Newark flights may experience delays due to visibility limitations. Furthermore, all three of the region’s large airports warned travelers that they should anticipate flights getting canceled while attempting to travel during this time.

“Flight activity at #LaGuardiaAirport may be disrupted by heavy rain and strong winds later today and Friday. Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline before heading to the airport,” LaGuardia Airport Tweeted. Similarly, John F. Kennedy and Newark Airport also issued notifications on social media. Numerous airlines have issued weather waivers. This will permit travelers the ability to alter their canceled flights without a penalty within an allotted time frame.

If your flight was not canceled, the TSA recommends that you arrive at the airport earlier than usual. John Busch, Reagan National Airport’s TSA federal security director, weighed in on the situation. “Expect to be busier this holiday season than we’ve been in several years coming out of the pandemic,” Busch said. “We’ve already seen some of our busiest days, yesterday and today. We expect maybe Friday 30th ahead of the New Year’s holiday can be also a very busy day.”

Kari Lucas is a traveler from San Diego. She said before the impending weather arrived she decided to cut short her visit with her sister and brother-in-law. “I was worried because in San Diego, we don’t get these snowstorms,” she explained. “So I don’t like it to be trapped in the airport for long periods of time.” She feared the flights getting canceled would strand her. “It seemed like the best choice to make right now,” she said.