Paramount Boss Calls Peacock’s ‘Yellowstone’ Streaming Deal ‘Unfortunate’

If you initially tried to watch the premiere of “Yellowstone’s” newest season on NBC’s Peacock, you’re not alone. The whole Paramount Network versus Peacock Network is super confusing. And in the latest gathering of Paramount investors, the network’s president called the streaming deal “unfortunate.”

Speaking at the Paramount+ investors meeting, President and CEO Bob Bakish spoke about the streaming deal. Peacock owns the rights to “Yellowstone’s” streaming. So while the latest season appeared on Paramount+, all seasons of the show are now only available on Peacock.

This is due to a deal made prior to the merging of CBS and Viacom, Deadline reports. Within the United States, viewers can only watch Taylor Sheridan’s drama series on Peacock. However, globally, viewers can see the show on Paramount+.

A deal was made with the NBCUniversal streaming service in 2020. And so it seems that for now, Paramount Network’s hands are tied. Bakis also didn’t mention any plans for changes to that deal in the immediate future.

However, since “Yellowstone’s” success, Paramount Network has adopted several of Taylor Sheridan’s projects. These include “1883” and the newly announced “1932.” These shows will stream exclusively on Paramount+ along with Sheridan’s other new projects.

Paramount Network Executives Share Excitement Over New “Yellowstone” Projects

And praising Sheridan’s work, executives at the network excitedly announced the collaboration with the Western drama series writer.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

The team further added:

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” added Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Taylor Sheridan Discusses “1932”

Sheridan commented on his latest installment of the “Yellowstone” franchise, saying he wrote “1932” for more generations of the Dutton family’s story out west.

“With ‘Yellowstone,’ I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family had come from. And with “1932,” I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in “1883” now attempting to raise another generation of Dutton children. And it comes at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan remarks.

The first three seasons of “Yellowstone” are available for streaming on Peacock. “1883” still has two episodes left in its first season and is available on Paramount+.