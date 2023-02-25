Pentagon Memo Urges Service Members to Show ‘Proper Respect’ to US Flag at Sporting Events

The Pentagon sent out a memo two months before this year’s Super Bowl, reminding members of the armed services to show “proper respect” to the US flag at sporting events.

Specifically, the Pentagon reminded members of Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and National Guard organizations that uniformed service members may not participate in horizontal flag rituals.

Those massive American flags that teams unfurl before sporting events certainly make for a great visual and a fun kick off to the game; but if you look closely, you shouldn’t see an active service member in uniform holding the frays horizontally. Nor can uniformed service members carry one in a parade horizontally. Heck, even parachutists descending onto the field with a flag in their hands while “The Star Spangled Banner” plays is a violation.

“Many [people], including military members, view these displays as inspiring and patriotic. [However], uniformed service members may not participate directly in the unfurling, holding and/or carrying of giant, horizontal US flags during community outreach events,” the memo, sent by Chris Meagher, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, states.

“Similarly, DoD jump teams may not incorporate [it] in their public demonstrations if the flag cannot be caught reliably and handled respectfully by ground personnel during landings.”

Typically, participants of these giant flag ceremonies wear fatigues as a workaround if the producers want a military theme to underlie the performance. Active duty military members in uniform should not participate, though.

Why? Because the American flag represents a living country, so the government therefore considers it a living entity

The US Flag Code, a set of advisory rules for its display and care, creates specific guidelines for American flags used by federal agencies — like proper size, display, and “dignified” destruction. Although Americans learns some parts of the code at a young age (like never letting the stars and stripes touch the ground), many of the rules really only apply to a small handful of government personnel.

Some obscure rules include: flag lapel pins must be worn across the heart; flag patches are worn “backwards” on the right arm of military personnel signifying movement; and flags can never be worn as a costume or athletic uniform. That last rule explains why no sports teams can explicitly copy the flag for a uniform, and may come as a surprise to some 4th of July partygoers.

So why can regular Americans get away with a flag faux pas but service members cannot? First Amendment legislation guarantees an American’s right to speak out against their own government — including flag burning — but service members “must consistently show proper respect to the US flag and uphold … the Flag Code.”

The Pentagon is not without some blame, too

Despite the rules, uniformed service members regularly participate in these routines, especially in the NFL where the field size allows for more pregame spectacle. The Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing even displays a photo on its own website from October 2022 of service members participating in an improper flag ritual at London’s Wembley Stadium.

And in 2015, news leaked that the Pentagon actually paid the sports leagues to start incorporating more of these patriotic displays before games in order to boost recruitment. The NFL eventually repaid the money to avoid anymore PR grief at the time.

As for this year’s Super Bowl, it seems the memo worked — civilians in red and blue held the stars and stripes during the National Anthem.