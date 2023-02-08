Pentagon Releases Close-up Photos of Chinese Spy Balloon Wreckage

On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy unveiled up-close photos of their efforts to retrieve components from the Chinese spy balloon destroyed on Saturday. The Navy documented debris recovery efforts off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Navy shared the images on Instagram.

These images appear to show the military working into the evening and night in order to retrieve a balloon that, according to Pentagon records, is approximately 200 feet tall. Divers connate to work to retrieve other parts of the balloon’s payload assembly, estimated to be about the size of three buses. It most likely sunk to the bottom in an area with 45 feet of water, ABC News reports.

Authorities report that the remains of the Chinese spy balloon measure a whopping 225 football fields. This indicates it was equipped with propellers and a rudder. According to the Pentagon, FBI specialists were on board recovery ships, and a senior government official declared that fragments will be sent to the Quantico lab in Virginia for examination.

Two U.S. officials have confirmed the recovery of nearly all, if not all, balloon fabric that was visible on the surface of the search area. Regardless of more pieces washing ashore later on, what has been found up until now is already collected and secured.

The search continues for more parts of the Chinese spy balloon

On Monday, Gen. Glen VanHerck of NORAD gave an update. He said the Navy’s Pathfinder vessel was utilizing side-scan radar to assess what lay below on the seafloor. One official reported that just a fragment of the payload section transporting sensor and photography equipment had been discovered. Additionally, only limited pieces were recovered from the oceanic waters above. Notably absent from the list of retrieved items: solar panels normally found on such spy ballots.

The hunt is still ongoing for the rest of that payload, according to an official. To aid in this effort, small underwater drones are being deployed from inflatable vessels. Confirmation from another official revealed that the Chinese spy balloon contained self-destructive explosives. However, no evidence of these explosives has been located thus far.

Confirmation from an authoritative source reveals that U.S.-operated U2 reconnaissance missions snapped photographs of the balloon’s payload compartment, which had sensor equipment. Moreover, permitting the aircraft to cruise over American airspace granted invaluable insight into how they functioned properly.

On Monday, General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, the commander of both North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command revealed to reporters that NORAD had failed to detect a series of Chinese surveillance balloon incidents. These occurred during President Trump’s tenure and in the early stages of President Biden‘s administration. “We did not detect those threats. And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out,” VanHerck explained.