People’s Convoy Rep Speaks Out After Meeting With D.C. Legislators: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

After a seemingly productive meeting with lawmakers, the 3000-vehicle Peoples’ Convoy leader says “we’re not going anywhere.” The protesters continue for a third day to circle the beltway outside Washington D.C. where they are taking a stand against mandated COVID-19 protocols.

What to Know

Peoples’ Convoy leader Brian Brase, 37, along with several other protesters met with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. During the meeting, Brase doubled down on his stance in an effort to show lawmakers that they work for the American people – and not the other way around.

It is time to listen to the people. It is time that the government is reminded they work for us. It’s time that a new renaissance period, a renaissance of freedom,” Brase said.

‘The People’s Convoy has come together and created a community. We are a massive community,’ Brase said during the meeting. ‘We’re going to keep looping the Beltway until we’re heard. We’re not going anywhere.’

Convoy Doesn’t Plan to Leave Capital Without Success

Per the Daily Mail, the convoy, which is now 62 miles long, are following in the footsteps of Canadian protesters who took to the road in January.

Both Cruz and Johnson heard their concerns and responded positively to the protest.

‘One of the things COVID has done is revealed truth,’ Cruz said. ‘And the truth is revealed that a lot of politicians who are petty tyrants. There are a lot of big tech executives who are happy to censor and silence.’

‘The media desperately wants to portray people exercising first amendment rights and speaking out as feverish, as violent criminals. They’re not violent,’ he argued. ‘There’s nothing feverish about speaking out for freedom and the corporate media doesn’t want people to hear that.’

Lawmakers Show Support for Protesters

Further, Senator Johnson echoed Cruz’s remarks.

‘They have been peacefully, fighting for their freedoms as Americans should. They’re fighting for freedom and they’re going to continue to fight,” he said.

Additionally, the cavalcade of trucks and cars entered D.C. Sunday night and plan to stay until their demands are met. They argue that they’re not trying to infringe on any commuter travel plans – they’re simply exercising their right to protest.

Brase also encouraged people to join the protest in order to shed more light on the freedoms being stripped away.

According to the Daily Mail, these things also include ” reopening the Keystone pipeline, ending big tech censorship, ensuring rights for Capitol riot prisoners, holding vaccine manufacturers liable for damages, making political ideology a protected class – like freedom of religion – and reaffirming the Bill of Rights.”

Peoples’ Convoy Not Anti-Vaccine

Additionally, Brase further pointed out that the people are not against vaccines.

‘We’re not anti-vaxxers. We’re pro-choice,’ he said. ‘Many of the politicians who refuse to understand where we’re coming from or don’t want to meet with us, they are out of touch with who Americans really are.’

As for the meeting, Brase called the event a ‘win’ but says there’s still work to be done in the weeks ahead.

“I got what I was hoping for. I got two respectable members of the senate here and I got all the media to come in this room and start covering. That’s a win for me. That’s a win for The People’s Convoy,’ Brase said of the meeting. ‘Later today, we have more meetings and tomorrow’s a new day and the convoy is going to keep rolling around that Beltway until we achieve what are goals are.”