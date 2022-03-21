‘People’s Convoy’ Takes Break From DC-Area Protest Sunday After Two Weeks of Demonstration

After weeks of demonstration in Washington, D.C. the People’s Convoy truckers took a break from protesting. In doing so, they alleviated some traffic concerns. The group of more than 1,000 truckers gathered at the end of January. They began their drive across the country in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. They are also advocating for their freedoms.

The convoy gained notoriety with their stance as they headed towards the nation’s capital city. The 62-mile long parade of trucks and cars has slowed traffic around the beltway near the capital. But it has remained mostly peaceful, authorities said.

What to Know

Peoples Convoy protesters took a break from their mission to reduce traffic jams

Washington, D.C. official are still on standby at check points to make sure events run smoothly

Homeland Security spokesman Chris Rodriguez calls the protesters “mostly peaceful”

Protesters still plan on standing their ground in continuing days

Parts of the city’s 14th street bridge saw some standstill traffic this weekend. This happened as the People’s Convoy stood their ground. The Department of Homeland Security, Washington police and the Maryland National Guard have been posting up at checkpoints.

“To make sure if there are any threats of any of these truckers coming downtown, that we can make sure we’re protecting our residents,” Homeland Security spokesman Chris Rodriguez said, per FOX56.

Lead organizer Brian Brase, 37, promised his group and lawmakers that the cavalcade would not leave the city. That is, until some sort of solution can come to fruition.

People’s Convoy Protestors Meet With Senators

In a meeting last week, Brase along with other organizers met with Texas Senator Ted Cruz. They also had a chance to speak with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

‘The People’s Convoy has come together and created a community. We are a massive community,’ Brase said during the meeting. ‘We’re going to keep looping the Beltway until we’re heard. We’re not going anywhere.’

Both Congressional leaders applauded Brase and the thousands of others taking a stance for their freedoms and right to protest.

‘The media desperately wants to portray people exercising first amendment rights and speaking out as feverish, as violent criminals. They’re not violent,’ he argued. ‘There’s nothing feverish about speaking out for freedom and the corporate media doesn’t want people to hear that.’

‘One of the things COVID has done is revealed truth,’ Cruz said. ‘And the truth is revealed that a lot of politicians who are petty tyrants. There are a lot of big tech executives who are happy to censor and silence.’

While the truckers are still in the area, some are relocating to Silver Spring for now. However, they still plan on making their point a priority. As they do, law enforcement and other authorities said they’d be ready to be flexible, just in case.

“This is an unpredictable environment that we’re in…so we want to make sure any info that could indicate a shift in that environment is quickly communicated so our response agencies can do their jobs,” Rodriguez said.