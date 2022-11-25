PETA is under fire after the organization posted a “deranged” illustration of a reversed Thanksgiving Day feast on Twitter.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Tweeted an image on Nov. 24 that depicts a family of turkeys standing over a holiday table. But instead of the centerpiece being a bird, it’s a small roasted human resting in the fetal position on top of a platter. A father and pregnant mother turkey stand with their son while the dad carves into the meat.

POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful. pic.twitter.com/CWKqLzZv1g — PETA (@peta) November 23, 2022

The Tweet’s caption reads, “POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful.”

While PETA is popular for using graphic and provocative displays to sway people to veganism, the graphic holiday image did little to further its plight. People thought the campaign was either hideous or hilarious. And it didn’t seem to move anyone to give up meat or animal products, judging by the comments.

“Yeah wow man, that would really suck,” replied National Review writer Jeffrey Blehar. “Good thing we evolved to be apex predators and not flightless birds.”

“The turkeys must be destroyed before they rebel against us,” joked Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy.

“I hear we taste like pork,” added @reydelaplaya.

The PETA Thanksgiving Blast Backfired on the Organization

Several people took the post as a cue to upload pictures of their own holiday spread. Of course, it included turkey as the main dish. And a few more couldn’t overlook the glaring inaccuracies in the picture, especially the part where an egg-laying bird is pregnant.

Some vegans who follow the account even begged PETA to take down its Thanksgiving post. They argued that the concept was too far-fetched, and it would make people less likely to give up meat. And while those people continued eating their turkeys for the holiday, they’d also post memes and make fun of the account in response, which is exactly what happened.

“Look, if turkeys manage to knock us off our place at the top of the food chain, I will accept this,” @spudhawg wrote.

The overall theme was that PETA could come up with a better idea while trying to completely recondition people on their Thanksgiving traditions.

“Wait. What’s this supposed to accomplish?” asked @clintriguez. “Nothing. There’s no message passed, only a concept of the happening on an alternate universe. This will never discourage anyone from eating turkey, but only make them laugh while stuffing their faces with a juicy leg of turkey.”