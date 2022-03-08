Pete Buttigieg Promotes Electric Vehicles As Solution To Rising Gas Prices

As Americans struggle with rising gas prices, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said electric vehicles are the solution to help those families in need.

Fox Business reported on the former naval officer’s comments on Monday.

But there are lots of questions about that push to electric.

Sure, Ford and other American car companies are speeding into electric vehicle production. But there are still lots of what-ifs out there. Can Americans afford new cars? If they can’t, can they go with used electric cars?

Finally, would living in a rural environment without charging stations (or, in some cases, limited access to electricity) add to a wealth gap in this country?

According to a 2020 Statista estimate, approximately 57.23 million people are in rural U.S. areas. Will they benefit from these electric cars compared to about 272.91 million people living in urban areas? We’ll have to see.

What We Know

The national average for a gallon of U.S. gas now hovers around $4.06.

New electric cars/trucks sell for about $50,000, but you can buy used cars. Also, there’s an electric tax credit.

Gas prices are rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and depend on several factors outside President Joe Biden’s control.

Since late February, the U.S. has been working with partners to release more from oil reserves.

Will Americans Question Getting Electric Buses, Cars Pushed On Them?

Buttigieg spoke at the White House Monday as the Biden Administration talked about giving more than $2 billion in COVID relief money to financially-strapped transit agencies in 18 states.

But then the Transportation Secretary transitioned to electric busses and cars. Part of the administration’s plans includes $1.5 billion in grants for transit energies to buy low or no gas buses made by U.S. workers for cities. That also means building these bus facilities.

Buttigieg seemed to be all Pro-bus during the announcement, saying electric buses will create better, high-paying jobs and clean up traffic. He also said the federal government would front money for training electric vehicle mechanics for these buses.

“Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well,” Buttigieg said.

But what about immediate gas prices?

Buttigieg: Federal Gov’t To Back Electric Car Charging Network

The transportation leader said today was about “cleaner air, a better climate, affordable transportation, and good jobs all at once.” But how’s that going to help gas prices?

He said $5 billion would go into a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to help rural, suburban, and urban drivers “benefit, from the gas savings of driving an (electric vehicle).”

Fox News found experts who say these cars won’t help folks in areas that do not have great walkability. One energy expert, Jason Isaac, said the government’s plan was about picking “winners and losers.”

Another energy expert Ryan Sitton worried about an increased drain on the national electric grid. Texas resident and Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Reuters more EVs would double global electricity demand.

All Sorts Of Facts At Play Right Now

There are other factors at work, of course. The administration is working to drive gas prices down by going to oil reserves. Pete Buttigieg didn’t mention that with gas prices on Monday.

New car sales for gas and electric-powered cars are high and hot right now. Last month, Consumer Reports said all new vehicles averaged about $47,000. Here’s a quick list of cheap new ones if you’re curious.

The IRS allows for an electric drive motor vehicle credit right now. The credit starts at $2,500 with a maximum of $7,500 based on driving.

Battery materials like lithium are in high demand all over the world.

According to AAA, electric cars feel like a good option, with gas prices averaging around $4.06 per gallon. That price depends on sanctions against Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine.