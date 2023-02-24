Pete Buttigieg’s Boots at Ohio Train Derailment Site Get Twitter Talking

The United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was pulled over by the fashion police for wearing dress boots. The incident happened Thursday when he was on the scene in East Palestine, Ohio inspecting a train derailment.

Buttigieg toured Ohio to survey the damage caused by a recent train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the environment. He showed up in leather dress boots instead of protective work boots – an ill-advised decision given the environmental conditions he was about to encounter.

Some Republicans took to the internet to express their disapproval of Mayor Pete Buttigieg donning “dress shoes” while visiting Ohio to inspect a hazardous chemical spill. Not shocked at all by Mayor Pete wearing dress shoes to East Palestine,” Ohio Senate GOP spokesperson Tom Evans Tweeted.

Not shocked at all by Mayor Pete wearing dress shoes to East Palestine. https://t.co/5fnNS6kIvn — Tom Evans (@tomevans74) February 23, 2023

“Is he wearing… dress shoes?” political pundit Jake Schneider wrote. “Lol are those dress shoes?” another baffled Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another Twitter user pointed out that there’s no established etiquette with footwear in disaster areas, citing manners expert Emily Post.

“Just when you think media commentators can’t find anything more trivial, some have decided Pete Buttigieg’s shoes were too fancy to wear to the train derailment. In cases like this, it helps to check w Emily Post, who is strangely silent on footwear to wear to train derailments,” they joked.

When pressed, a spokesperson downplayed Pete Buttigieg’s dress boots

A representative of the Department of Transportation informed FOX News Digital that the shoes were “boots,” yet they had no details on their manufacturer. “The secretary was wearing boots,” the spokesperson explained. “We do not have a record of what brand they are.”

The spokesperson then took the time to highlight more pressing matters than Buttigieg’s choice of footwear. “I would like to point you instead to the three-pronged plan he put out recently to increase rail safety and accountability, which is probably of more interest to the residents of East Palestine and any community with a rail line running through it right now than the Secretary’s choice of footwear, which is an entirely irrelevant topic,” the spokesperson noted.

During his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio in order to inspect the destruction of a tragic train derailment, Secretary Pete Buttigieg from the U.S. Department of Transportation ignored media inquiries while leaving his press secretary responsible for dealing with the questions posed by reporters.

When Kerry Arndt, the press secretary, noticed that the journalists intended to record her answers on video she grew increasingly flustered and demanded numerous times for them to switch off their cameras. If they did not comply with her orders then she refused to answer any of their questions.

On Thursday morning, when Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrived in the suffering town of Ohio, Turning Point USA’s Savannah Hernandez documented the intense exchange between them on camera.