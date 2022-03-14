pfizer-says-it-will-donate-russian-profits-to-aid-for-ukraine

Across the globe, companies have issued sanctions against Russia while the nation continues its invasion of Ukraine. For the pharmaceutical companies, however, sanctions are inhumane, and could also result in suffering and loss of life. That said, Pfizer announced Monday that any profit from Russian clients would go directly toward Ukraine and also its humanitarian crisis.

At a Glance:

All Pfizer revenue from Russia will go to Ukraine.

Medicine and medical treatment excluded from international sanctions.

Sanctions intended to hurt the Russian regime are felt across Russian society.

Pfizer to Maintain Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

Sanctions meant to weaken the Russian economy have come from all over the globe. Companies contributing to sanctions include Wall Street financial institutions down to American chain restaurants, like McDonald’s. Across the board, companies are condemning Putin’s advance on Ukraine. But, as Russia continues to feel the worsening impact of global sanctions, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has vowed that current operations will continue in the invading country. Any profit made will go straight to the Ukrainian people and the current humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on Pfizer’s website, the company affirmed, “Today we are announcing that effective immediately Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.”

Yahoo! reports Pfizer’s philanthropic move follows those of other pharmaceutical giants.

In speaking to growing sanctions, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, “We cannot stop the flow of our medicines to Russia. Always with sanctions, medicines are excluded.”

Pfizer’s Actions Going Forward

As noted, pharmaceutical companies may not halt medicinal and treatment operations around the globe amid sanctions. Pfizer noted that in their public statement, writing, “[We] concluded that a voluntary pause in the flow of our medicines to Russia would be in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first.”

Yahoo! reports continuing medical care amid sanctions are required by international humanitarian law and also has support from the United Nations.

The statement further reads, “Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life.”

Pfizer highlighted two main demographics: children and the elderly.

That said, Pfizer did share plans to halt planning for any future trials in Russia. Current trial participants will continue to receive meds or care amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As for ongoing trials, the pharmaceutical company also plans to work with the FDA to transition them out of Russia.

Unfortunately, should Pfizer trials depart Russia, it will also eliminate many Russian citizens as potential candidates. Therefore, lifesaving studies and treatments will head outside of the country.

Bourla noted that international sanctions have begun to wound the Russian regime, but they’ve also begun to affect the whole of society.