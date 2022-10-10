PHOTO: California Trucker ‘Pulled Over’ for Speeding While Hauling Giant Potato

A semi-truck driver was reportedly pulled over by California Highway Patrol for speeding while carrying a giant potato in tow.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the truck’s precious cargo was heading to a racing event. It measures 72 feet long and 13 feet high. The spud was being driven by the Big Idaho Potato Truck. The driver, named Sting Ray Robb, was cited by the California State Patrol for a few things. The first, having straps holding down the giant potato along while being about 12,000 pounds overweight. Robb was also traveling 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. The incident was recorded and posted on Twitter.

However, following the incident, the Big Idaho Potato Tour posted details about the incident on Facebook. It seems that the stop was actually just a joke. “We had such a fun time making this skit,” the post further read. “Special thanks to Sting Ray Robb [and] the California Highway Patrol in Laguna Seca Raceway. Everyone’s acting was so believable that we got posted on MULTIPLE news outlets. We apologize for not clarifying that the video was a joke, whoever, that CHP ticket was as real as our 4-ton tater.”

The truck’s driver, Sting Ray Robb also shared his thoughts about the situation. “It was an epic weekend at Monterey Grand Prix with the Big Idaho Potato Tour truck there to support [and] cheer for their Grown in Idaho race car driver! Might have had a bit too much fun speeding through the fan village. Thanks to CHP for not throwing the cuffs on me.”

The Big Idaho Potato Tour Truck Has Been Driving Around the Country Since 2012

According to its website, the Big Idaho Potato Truck began in 2012 as a one-year campaign to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission. It became a huge success, so the owners made it a yearly road trip. The truck is claimed to become a big piece of pop culture.

“It travels the country promoting the certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato,” the truck’s description reads. “And its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its A Big Helping program. Not to mention that people just want to have their picture taken with a 4-Ton Idaho potato!”

The potato’s weight is 4 tons and its total weight is 44,320 pounds. It would take 7,000 years to grow the potato and 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes. It was noted that 21,562 regular potatoes weigh as much as the large spud. And a million average-sized french fries would come from the potato.

Organizers of the truck also revealed its involvement with the charity. “This year, the Truck’s mission, ‘A Big Helping’ is much more meaningful and personal. During its 6-month tour, the Truck will identify charities in many of the markets it visits and offer “A Big Helping” based on the organization’s specific needs. The IPC will work with the selected charity to create an event to help raise awareness, funds, food or all three for the non-profit.”