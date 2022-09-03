Pilot Circling Tupelo, Mississippi Threatens To Crash Into Walmart

Early Saturday morning, a man stole a plane from an airport in Tupelo, Miss. The pilot made contact with 911 and threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart located on West Main Street. The Tupelo Police Department evacuated the store and the surrounding businesses. The plane has five hours of fuel in it at max speed.

It was initially believed to have been stolen by an employee of the airport, but officials are now ruling that out. They now believe that the person flying the plane could be an employee of a Fixed Based Operator that leases space at Tupelo Regional Airport.

Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP — City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a flight tracker that shows the path of the plane. That video is below.

Here’s the flight tracking of the plane over Tupelo, MS whose pilot is threatening to crash into a Walmart. #planespotting #pilot #tupelo pic.twitter.com/AGe6Xcp1Ju — 💬 (@sweetjohn) September 3, 2022

Tupelo police stated on Facebook that they have made direct contact with the pilot.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the TPD wrote in the statement. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type, the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Around 8 a.m., the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that the plane had left the Tupelo airspace and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant near Blue Springs.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said via Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Here is some additional info on the altitude and speed of the aircraft in the tweet below.

A local magazine editor spoke to the Associated Press.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in this town,” said Leslie Criss. “It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”

As of 11 a.m. CT, the pilot landed the plane in a nearby field and was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story…