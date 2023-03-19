Free agent guard Isaac Seumalo has signed a 3-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan Schultz of theScore.com was the first to report.

Seumalo, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of the top offensive guards left in free agency and joins Nate Herbig as the second offensive lineman Pittsburgh has picked up since the offseason began. He will vie for a spot against last year’s starting left guard, Kevin Dotson, or potentially at right guard for James Daniels’ spot.

He was a third-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2016 out of Oregon State. He logged 60 career starts over seven seasons in the league.