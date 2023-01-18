Planes Make Contact at JFK Airport in Second Incident in Days

Less than a week after two planes nearly collided with each other at New York’s JFK International Airport, another incident occurred at the same airport on Wednesday (January 18th).

According to The Hill, a JetBlue plane bumped into a nearby parked aircraft on the runway. A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened and that the plane came into “light contact” with an unoccupied plane as it was headed to the runway. The occupied aircraft was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico at the time.

The spokesperson further revealed that no injuries were reported during the contact. The outgoing aircraft returned to the gate and the flight was assigned to a different aircraft. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority,” the spokesperson shared. “And both aircraft involved will be taken out of service for inspection and the incident will be investigated.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement to the media outlet disclosing that the JetBlue aircraft hit the tail of the unoccupied plane. The agency will be investigating the incident.

“JetBlue Flight 1603 struck the tail of a parked JetBlue aircraft while pushing back from the gate around 7 a.m. at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York,” the full statement reads. “The flight was going to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Both aircraft were Airbus 320. No injuries were reported, and the FAA will investigate.”

A Delta & American Airlines Plane Nearly Collided Into Each Other Last Week

As previously reported, last week’s incident at JFK International Airport involved two aircrafts from Delta and American Airlines. At around 8:45 p.m. on Friday (January 13th) a crew member noticed an American Airlines plane crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines aircraft was about to take off.

Due to the quick thinking of the pilot, the Delta aircraft was able to abort the takeoff. It ended up stopping within 1,000 feet of the taxiing American Airlines aircraft. Following the incident, the FAA announced it was starting a probe into what caused the first incident to occur. CNN at the time was able to obtain recordings of the air traffic controller stopping what could have been a major accident on the runway. “S—!” the controller from the JFK International Airport tower declared. “Delta 1943 cancel takeoff clearance!”

Delta disclosed that after the incident, its aircraft returned to the gate. It was unable to depart due to staffing issues and instead of rescheduled for the next day. Delta provided passengers for the flight with a nearby hotel stay.

Along with the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident. Delta stated it will be working with and assisting the NTSB on a full review of the incident. American Airlines did not comment on the situation and referred all questions to the FAA.