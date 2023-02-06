Planes Nearly Collide at Austin Airport After Being Cleared for Same Runway

On Saturday morning, controllers at an Austin Airport gave both cargo and commercial planes permission to occupy the same runway. This nearly resulted in a near-catastrophic collision between the two aircraft. The radar of the near-miss displayed a FedEx plane hovering directly over the Southwest jet. There were only 1000 feet between them at their closest. An examination of data by a flight-tracking group verified these results, USA Today reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a thorough investigation into what is suspected to be a runway incursion. At 6:40 a.m. Central time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officially authorized FedEx Flight 1432 to make its descent into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left, as stated in their initial report.

Just a few miles from the Austin airport, the FedEx aircraft was still in transit. Then, prior to its anticipated landing, an air traffic controller granted permission for Southwest Flight 708 to take off from the same runway according to an FAA statement.

Abruptly aborting the landing, the FedEx plane circled back and landed safely after 12 minutes of being airborne. This was all monitored by Flightradar24. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines’ aircraft took off without a hitch en route to Cancun.

An investigation is underway at the Austin Airport the incident took place at

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is dispatching two investigators to Austin in order to assess the situation, as informed by NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss. The NTSB will issue a preliminary report within 15 days of arrival. An animated video released on Flightradar24 showed that the Boeing 767 cargo plane operated by FedEx was rapidly advancing toward the same runway used for takeoff and landing operations at Southwest Airlines.

The NTSB is investigating an incident involving a Southwest 737 and FedEx 767 that occurred today in Austin. Initial ADS-B data show the landing 767 overflying the departing 737. We are processing granular data now. https://t.co/twHCydm5ixhttps://t.co/wZ3Z0xKJem pic.twitter.com/nkKVjshXmf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 5, 2023

The cargo jetliner rapidly approaches the Southwest flight and then passes overhead. It can be seen hovering above for a few seconds, before executing an abrupt turn away from the runway. Flightradar24 reported that the Southwest plane was given the authorization to depart when it was three miles out of its takeoff strip, with the FedEx aircraft in sight.

A recording that is assumed to have originated from the Austin Airport’s air traffic controllers has been released on Twitter. However, it is not known yet whether the alert came from them. It’s possible it’s either of the pilots had noticed the other airplane nearby. “Southwest abort. FedEx is on the go,” the recording says. As of this writing, the authenticity of this recording has not been verified.

The FedEx flight was carrying cargo from Memphis. “[It] safely landed after encountering an event just before landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Saturday morning,” explained Shannon Davis, a FedEx spokesperson.