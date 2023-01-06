Police Say They Will Try to Accommodate Idaho Murder Suspect’s Vegan Diet

Following the arrival of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Latah County jail, authorities reveal they will try to accommodate the 28-year-old’s vegan diet while he’s in custody.

While speaking to NewsNation, the Latah County Sheriff revealed that the jail is currently trying to accommodate the Idaho murder suspect’s diet restrictions. However, the jail is not going out to “buy new pots and pans or anything like that.”

NewsNation reports that the 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect arrived in Moscow, Idaho on Wednesday (January 4th). This was after he was extradited from his parent’s home in Pennsylvania. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson revealed in court documents that Kohberger was accused of stabbing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022. This included the discovery of Kohberger’s fingerprints on a leather knife sheath on the bed of two of the victims.

Kohberger’s attorney Jason LaBar stated that he was eager to be exonerated for the Idaho murder. He also described his client as being an “ordinary” guy. It was noted that the suspect would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho’s Kootenai County after his return to the state.

During his court appearance on Tuesday (January 3rd), Kohberger was waived extradition. He had told the judge he was not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. He then nodded to his family seated in the courtroom. His mother was seen crying while his sister comforted her.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Police Department issued a statement announcing a Leah County did issue a gag order in the case. This meant that law enforcement personnel as well as the attornies are not able to talk about the case.

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was Pulled Over Twice in Indiana Before Being Arrested

NewsNation further reported that Kohberger had driven cross-country to his parent’s Pennsylvania home last month. The 28-year-old is currently a Ph.D. criminal justice student at Washington State University. He had been accompanied by his father when his white Hyundai Elantra was pulled over by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy in Indiana. He was then pulled over a second-time minutes later by an Indiana State trooper.

In the first stop’s body camera video, Kohberger and his father told the deputy that they were traveling from Washington. The officer let them go with a warning for following too closely to another vehicle. Minutes later, Kohberger was pulled over by the Indiana State trooper for following too closely again. However, there was no information available to the trooper about Kohberger being a suspect in the Idaho murder.

A law enforcement source told CNN that after he arrived in Pennsylvania, the Idaho murder suspect was seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times while cleaning the interior and exterior of his vehicle. The observation was notably made by investigations during four days of surveillance leading up to Kohberger’s arrest.