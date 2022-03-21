A Tesla driver is making headlines in a not-so-great way. This is after a video of them making a huge jump at a Los Angeles intersection goes viral. Police are now looking for the driver, as there were some damages during the stunt gone wrong. According to Fox News, the stunt occurred after the Tesla sped through an intersection. The vehicle crashed into a parked Subaru in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park.

Luckily for the Subaru, the only damage sustained in the rather stupid stunt was the back-end damage to its bumper. The Tesla not only hit the parked car but also hit several trashcans on the sidewalk.

Police Say That the Rented 2018 Tesla Was Abandoned At the Scene Following Huge Jump

The Los Angeles Police Department told Los Angeles station, KABC-TV, that the rented 2018 Tesla was abandoned at the scene following the jump. “There is currently no description of the driver,” the authorities declared. They also noted that the driver will be facing hit-and-run charges once they are found. There is also a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides any information leading to the “offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.”

Meanwhile, Fox News says that the stunt took place during a Tesla meet-up that was arranged online. The event calls for all Tesla users to meet up at a designated location. Several people manage to film the flying Tests while gathering in the street.

According to CBS News, Detective Juan Campos, who is part of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division issued a statement through Zoom on Sunday (March 20th). “Luckily, nobody got killed. One wrong move and it would’ve gone to the left or right. And we would’ve had a different story than just property damage.”

The incident also left residents in the area angry. They were not only outraged because the stunt was dangerous. But also because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. One resident told the media outlet, “I heard the crash. I felt the crash. The cringe-worthy thing that gets your blood boiling isn’t necessarily the car jumping and crashing. It’s the attitude of these guys and the fact that they’re so cocky about it. Then they just get up and leave after it’s done.”