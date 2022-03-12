Police Urge Drivers to Buy Locking Gas Caps as Fuel Prices Soar

Inflation in the United States has resulted in significant price increases for everything. The cost for food and clothes, all the way up to rent, mortgage, and gas prices have put pressure on numerous Americans. Now though, police encourage drivers to buy locking gas caps as the price per gallon skyrockets.

At a Glance:

Gas prices continue to set and break records daily, as the cost per gallon soared for the 12th consecutive day Friday.

The U.S. national average currently sits at $4.33 per gallon.

People have begun to steal what police departments are calling “liquid gold,” inspiring their encouragement for locking gas caps.

Arrests have already been made across the country as law enforcement has gathered evidence of gasoline theft on video.

Gas Thieves Causing Thousands in Damage Nationwide

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, President Biden has banned all Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports. As a result, the national cost per gallon has skyrocketed, reaching historic prices several times over the last few days. As a result, the Daily Mail reports gas theft has already become an issue in many U.S. states. That said, law enforcement offices across the country have encouraged drivers to purchase locking gas caps, in efforts to protect and preserve their “liquid gold.”

However, even as locking gas caps serve to deter the thieves, the outlet did report it only accomplishes so much. Determined gas thieves have resorted to causing extensive damage to vehicles for the sake of hoarding oil.

Already, police have arrested perpetrators nationwide as thieves utilize various methods in order to steal gas. Some have gone as far as drilling holes in victims’ gas tanks. The move not only puts the driver out of their store of fuel but causes thousands of dollars in damage in the long run.

As per the outlet, police in Atlanta already arrested a suspect earlier this month. The perpetrator became arrested after puncturing drivers’ gas tanks and stealing their contents. The suspect, Michael Reznick, not only received charges for gas theft but was caught driving with a suspended license. He received charges for entering auto and causing criminal damage to property.

As a result of the destruction, Renton, Washington police wrote on social media, “Invest in a quality locking gas cap…to help make it inconvenient for a thief to steal your liquid gold.”

The police department stated cheap locking gas caps are practically useless when it comes to thieves willing to cause significant damages to vehicles.

Gas Theft Is a ‘Sign of the Times’

As gas prices achieve historic records, many officials believe that the gas theft across the nation has become “a sign of the times.” AAA’s Doug Shupe told Fox, “It’s thieves looking for ways that they can make money by stealing what is becoming an increasingly more expensive and valuable commodity.”

Some perpetrators have become so desperate as to rob heating oil rigs and tanks, in addition to sources of gasoline. Leeds Community Church in Maine reported their heating oil tank, which holds up to 200 gallons of oil, was completely drained.

Rev. Steve Allman said, “I know a lot of people are struggling during these times anyway with gas prices skyrocketing and people are panicking a bit.”