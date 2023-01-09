Poorest Americans Five Times More Likely to Face IRS Tax Audit Than Millionaires, New Study Reveals

With tax season just around the corner, a new study is revealing more details about how taxpayers in the lowest income bracket are five times more likely to face an audit by the IRS than those who are in the highest income bracket.

FOX News reports the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University examines internal IRS management reports each month. The group began noticing different trees by reviewing the 2022 tax data. It then looked at the audits and noticed that the agency was relying more heavily on automatically producing letters sent to taxpayers. These letters would require additional information and documentation related to specific items of interest.

The group further reports that, based on the data, the IRS conducted 85% of its audience through those letters. The overall audits dropped from 659,003 in FY 2021 to 626,204 in FY 2022 out of 164 million income tax returns filed for the 2021 taxes.

The National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins spoke about the report during an annual meeting with Congress. “The IRS correspondence audit process is structured to expend the least amount of resources to conduct the largest number of examinations,” Collins explained. “Resulting in the lowest level of customer service to taxpayers having the greatest need for assistance.”

The group noted that the rate of income tax from the IRS audits for those in the lowest income bracket was at 12.7 per 1,000. This is compared to the 2.3 per 1,000 among the taxpayers in the highest income bracket. This is a nearly five-fold increase. The odds of a millionaire facing a tax audit being around 1.1%. The numbers in 2021 and 2021 matched similarly to 2022. In 2021, it was 13 per 1,000 and 2.6 per 1,000 and in 2020 it was 7.9 audits per 1,000.

The TRAC Report Claims that Lack of Attention from the IRS Towards Millionaires is a Result of ‘Severe Budget Cutbacks’ Over the Years

Meanwhile, the TRAC says the reasoning behind the IRS not conducting more audits on millionaire taxpayers was due to severe budget cutbacks from the agency over the years. The organization noted that the budget cuts forced the agency to focus on the “easy marks.” The agency also relies upon auditors that don’t have the resources to assist taxpayers with the audits.

While speaking about the IRS report, a White House spokesperson told FOX News that President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act would finally force wealthy “tax cheats” to pay their fair share while making it easier for working Americans to get their tax refunds.

The White House went on to further blame the Republicans for attacking IRS funding for years. They then claimed that millionaire tax cheats make up for $163 billion in tax evasions per year.