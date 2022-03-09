Porsche Reportedly Halts All Production Due To Ukraine Invasion

Porsche has halted all production due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Supply chain issues are also a factor. They’re the latest in a series of automakers that are choosing to halt production due to the situation and supply chain issues. This information comes from an internal memo from Porsche that was shared online.

Porsche Production Will All Be Halted By the End Of March

The Porsche memo that got shared online hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, at face value, it could cause problems for customers waiting for new Porsches.

Production of the sports cars will phase out throughout March. By the end of the month, all production will be stopped. Production of the 718 Cayman and Boxster will be paused on March 14. Production will be paused on the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring starting March 17. After that, all other 911 production will be stopped on March 31.

Porsche has already halted production on four cars. The Cayenne, Macan, Taycan, and Panamera have already been put on pause.

As of now, there’s no word on how long this pause will last. However, some of the cars that are already stopped will be back soon. According to Porsche, the Panamera and Macan will be back in production starting March 11.

There are already fewer Porsche models available. It’s frustrating anytime an automaker halts production. However, this memo comes after a cargo ship caught on fire. The Felicity Ace was carrying many vehicles, including a lot of Porsches. In total, there were 4,000 cars impacted by this fire. Porsche lost around 1,100 cars.

Porsche Will Stop Delivering Cars To Russia Amid Conflict

This pause in production comes just days after Porsche revealed it would stop delivering vehicles to Russia.

The German automaker has 26 Porsche Centers that operate throughout Russia. In the 2021 financial year, a total of 6,262 cars were delivered in the country. That’s only a small part of their deliveries, though. Overall, the automaker delivered 301,915 cars worldwide last year.

The most popular Porsche model in Russia last year was the Cayenne. It made up 54% of all deliveries in the country. In total, Jalopnik reports that there were 3,431 models of the car sold in Russia. That’s one of Porsche’s models that is currently on pause.

The crisis in Ukraine has led to a lot of issues throughout the auto industry. For example, gas prices are currently skyrocketing in the U.S. On top of that, ongoing supply chain issues are causing numerous automakers to halt production or store their vehicles that are already made.