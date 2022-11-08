powerball-conspiracy-theories-spread-after-winning-ticket-sells-following-long-delay

The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California.

However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as to claim that the drawing was rigged.

According to reports, “the winning ticket was sold at a service center in Altadena in Los Angeles County.” The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56, and the Powerball was 10. However, some now believe something fishy is going on with the officials’ announcement of the winner.

On Monday evening, California officials announced a Powerball delay “for security reasons.” Then, immediately after the drawing, a winner was not named. As a result, the jackpot went up. Yet, moments later, the state announced a Powerball winner.

Of course, almost immediately after, people online began throwing around Powerball conspiracy theories. The odd coincidence now has many believing the whole drawing was rigged. Some of the takes were absolutely wild.

“It will soon be announced that 5 @Powerball employees are splitting the “winnings,” someone wrote.

Powerball announces winner, internet sounds off with thoughts

In addition, tons of users were very unhappy about what could’ve went down behind closed doors. “How ironic that the state of California caused an almost 10 hour delay in the Powerball drawing, but there’s now one winner…..from CALIFORNIA,” another irritated user wrote.

The Powerball conspiracy has even got some thinking of other rigged schemes too.

“This Powerball scam is exactly like the time that the FBI told McDonald’s to run a rigged Monopoly Game and scam the entire country so they could get more evidence and arrest the guy who was giving away all the top prizes to people he knew,” wrote Shem Horne.

Of course, more takes are going to flood the internet. However, as of right now, there is no way of knowing if the Powerball was rigged or not. Despite this, this one might have people talking for a while.

Previously, lottery officials said on Tuesday that a single winning ticket for the record Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. As a result, the lucky ticket holder won the largest lottery prize ever.

The California Lottery also said the ticket was sold at a Joe’s Service Center. Results posted to Powerball.com similarly said there was one winner who matched all six numbers in California – the odds of which were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

While you’re probably not the jackpot winner, lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets on the off chance you won one of the other prizes.

Per the Multi-State Lottery Association, more than 11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets that won $1 million in prizes for matching the five white numbers but not the Powerball.