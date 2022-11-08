Powerball Drawing: Minnesota Verification System Causing Delay Has Twitter Conspiracy Theories Flying

Minnesota lottery officials reported that the state’s verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers.

“After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7,” the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. “The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

The latest numbers were scheduled to be revealed Monday night. However, the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning.

Some Minnesotans were still taking that chance Tuesday morning. Even after Powerball officials delayed Monday night’s drawing, claiming an unnamed state needed more time to complete security protocols. That state was Minnesota.

Minnesota Lottery says its sales verification system caused a processing delay after an unprecedented interest in the lottery. Bobby and Steve’s Auto World employees say they’ve seen that interest first hand, but haven’t ever seen a drawing delayed.

“I thought it was kind of sketchy honestly,” Bobby and Steve Auto World employee Leroy Fry said. “Who knows, but I thought it was kind of weird.”

However, after a three month streak, a single ticket bagged the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The lucky ticket was sold in California, that person will take home $2.04 billion in installments or $997.6 million in a lump sum cash.

One person in Florida won $2 million. 22 other people also snagged $1 million prizes.

Powerball Players React to the Minnesota Delay with Twitter Conspiracy Theories

The Powerball player from California took home a $2.04 billion prize after purchasing a ticket in Altadena, California. It marked the California Lottery’s first-ever billionaire winner.

Millions across the country anxiously waited to see the reveal of the numbers, with many then claiming conspiracy theories over the long waiting period for results.

California officials initially reported that the delay was caused because of “security reasons.”

Let me get this straight, the winner for the Powerball lives in California. It was going around last night that Cali was holding up the drawing of the numbers but now all of a sudden it was Minnesota. So where did that "rumor" come from in the first place? 🤔🤔#Powerball pic.twitter.com/bHThc7PxSN — Tmac (@AlwaysNycTMAC) November 8, 2022

“Rigged!” another person wrote.

“Such a Minnesota thing…” another commented.

The service went on to address accusations of foul play in the lottery. “At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

Powerball is offered by 45 states. It’s also available in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

From its inaugural drawing on April 19, 1992, until August 21, 2021, Powerball drawings were held twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday).

However, a third weekly drawing (held Mondays) was added on August 23, 2021. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Drawings occur at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.