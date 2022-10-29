Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $825 Million, Second-Largest in History

Someone is likely facing an unbelievable payday soon as the Powerball jackpot continues to increase. The estimated prize for a winning ticket on Saturday night’s (October 29) drawing is a whopping $825 million. This is the largest Powerball pot of winnings so far this year. However, what’s even more impressive is the fact that this jackpot is the second largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow over the last several months prompting the leaders of the popular lottery game to declare the jackpot to be an impressive $825 million. The last jackpot win came in August. As the prize amount increased, so did ticket sales. Ultimately leading to the second-largest in this lottery game’s jackpot in history. And, the fifth largest in lottery history.

“If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history,” notes a release regarding the whopping jackpot.

“Only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot,” the statement adds. “And fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.”

There Have Been 36 Powerball Drawings Since A Winning Ticket Hit In Pennsylvania Last Summer

According to lottery officials, the last time a player scored the Powerball jackpot was in early August. This, of course, meant that the player matched all five of the regular play balls as well as the red Powerball.

“Saturday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize so far this year,” Lottery officials note.

“The jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot,” the statement adds. Since then, the officials note, there have been 36 drawings in a row and no grand prize winner. And, if no one hits the jackpot tonight (Saturday, October 29) then the prize amount is expected to soar to $1 billion for the Monday drawing on Halloween night (October 31).

Tonight’s drawing is taking place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida at 10:59 p.m. eastern/standard time. The Powerball game holds the record for the largest jackpot in history. This came in 2016, the release notes when multiple winners scored the winning Powerball combinations. During this lottery win, the Powerball jackpot which sat at over 1 and a half billion dollars went to winners in three states: California, Florida, and Tennessee.

“The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee,” lottery officials note.