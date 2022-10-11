Powerball Jackpot Explodes to $421 Million After No Winners on Monday

The top Powerball prize continues to surge, stacking up now to a jaw-dropping $421 million. This comes after there were no winners from the Monday (October 10) drawing. There may not have been any jackpot winners that came from the Monday drawing. However, there were a few players who still pulled in some impressive wins.

Three lucky Powerball players purchased winning tickets with a $1 million prize. One of the winning tickets was purchased in Minnesota, another in Illinois, and one in Florida. One Iowa Powerball player hit it big with the powerplay option. This player will be taking home a $2 million prize.

The Lottery Craze Is Hitting Big As Top Powerball And Mega Millions Jackpots Continue to Climb

The winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball draw were 3, 6, 11, 17, and 22. The Powerball number was 11. Had a Powerball player taken the top prize with this drawing, the lucky winner would have brought home a cool $378 million. However, those still holding tickets hoping for a top prize have another chance at a major jackpot later this week.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night at 11 pm eastern standard time, 10 pm central. If a winner comes from this round they can expect to pull in a major winning amount of around $421 million.

Mega Millions Promises Some Mega Bucks

Now, those who are into playing as many rounds as possible when it comes to the lottery have a chance for a huge Mega-Millions prize as well. This drawing is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, October 11. And will occur at 11 pm eastern standard time, 10 pm central.

The jackpot for this Mega Millions round lands at about $445 million. This is a huge pot, no doubt. But it still pales in comparison to the massive jackpot many of us remember from this summer. This $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot inspired millions of Americans to play the long-running lottery game.

This winning pot is the third-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning ticket was purchased in Illinois. And took a few weeks for the winner to come forward to claim the massive prize. The lump-sum amount on a prize such as that one amounts to around $780.5 million.

Taking A Look At Some Of The Largest Jackpots In Lottery History

The top lottery jackpot so far hit in 2016 when three tickets snagged the $1.586 billion Powerball winnings on January 13. These tickets were purchased in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

In 2018, one lucky winner took home a $1,537 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A win that is just a tad higher than the $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize that hit last July. Mega Millions players saw another jackpot in the billions in 2021 on January 22. This play yielded a $1.05 billion winner.