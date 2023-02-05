Powerball Jackpot Hits $747 Million After No Winner Was Announced

Lottery players are looking at a potentially massive payday coming up! This comes as the popular Powerball lottery’s jackpot soars to over $740 million after no Powerball winner was declared during the Saturday, February 4 drawing.

The jackpot continues to soar in the Powerball game after no one beat the odds, scoring the big prize this weekend. The numbers called for the most recent lottery draw were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58. The Powerball number was 10. However, no tickets landed this massive lottery prize. This means the $747 million jackpot is up for grabs for the Monday night drawing, per the New York Post.

This Powerball Jackpot Sits At the Ninth Largest In Lottery History

This massive Powerball jackpot is the ninth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. This massive jackpot prize is also the latest of several massive lottery jackpot prizes to tempt players. One lucky lottery player from Maine scored a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize nearly a month ago. Additionally, a California lottery player brought home a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last fall.

These lottery jackpots grow to such massive amounts very quickly since the odds of winning the big prize are so low. Experts note the odds of matching all six numbers in the Powerball game to secure the grand prize is a whopping one in 292.2 million.

These minuscule numbers make it easy for the lottery jackpots to continue to grow and grow by the millions for months. The last time a Powerball player scored the winning jackpot was on November 19, 2002.

The Massive $747 Million Lottery Jackpot Prize Is The Total For Players Who Choose The Annuity Payments Over Several Years

According to the report from the New York Post, this estimated Powerball jackpot amount of $747 million is based on a winner who would choose to accept the prize via annuity payments. This option pays out the massive lottery prize to the Powerball jackpot winner over a period of 29 years.

Winning lottery players also have the option of taking a lump sum of cash after winning a major jackpot such as this one. If a Powerball winner chooses this option for a $747 million prize they would take home $403.1 million in total.

The wildly popular Powerball lottery game is played all across the U.S. The game is available in 45 states. It is also available for lottery players in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.