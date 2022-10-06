Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $378M

Americans now have a chance of snagging some big money after the Powerball Jackpot has reached $378 million. The latest winner of the Powerball Jackpot was reportedly in August. A single ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for the $206.9 million winning prize.

According to the New York Post, one of the Powerball Jackpot players could possibly be a big winner. Wednesday’s winning numbers are 26,30, 33, 37, and 62. The Powerball was 6. The power play also was 2X. It was further reported that fourteen tickets were only one number shy of hitting the winning jackpot. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday (October 9th).

Meanwhile, a $1 million ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. However, no winner has been declared. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is going to be on Friday (October 7th) with a prize currently being $410 million.

The latest increase in the Powerball Jackpot comes just after a player purchased a ticket in New York that matched all five white balls last week. This scored the winner $1 million. Speaking about the game, Alberto Roman, a clerk at a Speedway on Commack, Long Island, further told the New York Post, “Lots of people come in to play. It’s always busy no matter what time of day it is.”

New Mexico Player Claimed $2 Million Powerball Prize in August

In a media release, Powerball announced that Glenn McDonald of Loving, New Mexico became $2 million richer after winning the Powerball prize at New Mexico Lottery Headquarters.

It was revealed that McDonald had purchased his winning Powerball ticket at Brewer Oil Loving Chevron. Which is located at 100 N. 8th St. in Loving, New Mexico. However, he didn’t know he actually won the $2 million prize until he went to have his tickets checked.

McDonald further revealed that he has been playing Powerball for about three years. He also said that he always purchases Power Play. He ended up matching all five White Ball numbers (8, 15, 46, 56, and 68) from the August 6th drawing.

When the Powerball winner told his wife that he won, she couldn’t believe it. “[She said,] ‘ Oh you say that all the time,’” McDonald declared. He also admitted that his wife still doesn’t believe she won. Luckily he has a giant oversize check to prove his big win now. He then told Powerball that since winning the big prize, he has decided to take a vacation. He added that he has lived and worked in New Mexico his whole life and hasn’t been on a vacation before.

Powerball also shared that the $1 million July 4th Powerball ticket from New Mexico still remained unclaimed. However, the winner had to claim the prize within 90 days of the drawing’s date.