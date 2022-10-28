Powerball Jackpot Surges After No Winning Tickets Sold, New Prize Estimated at $800M

No one was lucky enough to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Oct. 26th. Now, if someone manages to buy a winning ticket for the next drawing, they stand to take home $825 million, minus taxes, of course.

The last time the jackpot zeroed out was on August 3rd when a Pennsylvania resident matched the five numbers for a staggering $206.9 million. That means that for nearly three months, the winnings have been compounding.

As it stands, the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 9, will be the fifth largest in U.S. history. If someone nabs the winning numbers, the $825 million will be paid to them annually over the course of 29 years. Winners who want to see their money sooner can choose the cash option, which amounts to $383.7 million.

While no one earned the jackpot on Wednesday, over two million ticketholders did get a cash prize. The overall amount handed out was $21.1 million. The highest prize was $100,000, which 11 people won by matching four numbers and the Powerball number with Powerplay. Forty-eight people also won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball number.

This Week’s Powerball Jackpot is the Fifth Largest in US History

The largest jackpot ever won totaled $1.586 billion in 2016. That year, three people who lived in Tennessee, California, and Florida held the winning numbers, which means they split the massive amount equally.

The most recent major payout was in Oct. of last year when a single person in California had the pleasure of claiming $699.8 million—despite more than 57 million tickets being sold around the country.

“At first, it’s like you don’t think it’s real. Like, there’s something wrong with the ticket,” the winner, Scott Godfrey, told KSBY6. “You think it can’t actually be that.”

“Everybody thinks there’s a possibility of winning,” he added. “It’s so infrequent that you can’t imagine it being you, so it’s pretty special when you find out.”

Unfortunately, he’s right about the possibility of winning. The odds of scoring the Powerball jackpot are slim to none—or 1 in 292.2 million based off of the many possible number combinations. But, considering the tickets only cost $2, and there’s no tax, we say it’s worth at least one shot.

If you want to try your hand at becoming a mega-millionaire, be sure to buy your ticket(s) at least 30 minutes before the drawing on Saturday at 10:59 pm ET. And remember, you can only pay with cash.