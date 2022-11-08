Powerball Jackpot: Winning Ticket Sold for $2.04 Billion Lottery Prize

40 straight Powerball Jackpot drawings recently passed without a single winner. However, the Powerball finally saw its winning ticket announced Tuesday morning, with just one lucky player claiming the prize out of California. The ticketholder won a massive $2.04 billion prize.

According to Fox Business, Monday night’s winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with the Powerball 10. Amazingly, just one player coming forward to claim the prize.

The record-setting jackpot ticketholder was announced after the Powerball drawing was delayed a long 10 hours. Officials were forced to stall the drawing thanks to technical difficulties Monday night. Lottery officials were unable to announce what would become the winning numbers as one of the Powerball Jackpot’s distributors was having issues processing sales.

As such, the winning numbers were announced on Tuesday morning. The Tuesday drawing blows the last Powerball Jackpot winner’s earnings entirely out of the water. The last jackpot winner, who was from Pennsylvania, took home a much more modest $206.9 million in August.

We’d love to see what a single person would, and could, do with more than $2 billion. However, it’s more likely the California ticketholder won’t actually bring home that much cash. Instead, most Powerball Jackpot winners opt for the cash option, which sees a lot of the prize money forfeited to taxes. That said, the news outlet reports Tuesday morning’s jackpot winner will instead bring home a still-impressive $997.6 million.

Tuesday’s winning ticket also set a brand new record-high for Powerball Jackpot winnings. Before the numbers were announced on Tuesday, the highest-ever Powerball winnings amounted to $1.586 billion. Three separate ticketholders, all from different states, claimed the last record-setting jackpot.

Powerball Jackpot Grows By Half a Billion Amid Technical Difficulties

Before the winning numbers for the Powerball Jackpot were announced on Tuesday morning, technical difficulties at one lottery enabled the already-record-setting prize, which formerly sat at $1.9 billion, to grow another half a billion in total. So while a 10-hour wait was excruciating for ticketholders across America, it proved worth it for the single California prize winner.

And amid the technical difficulties, Powerball officials spoke out about the importance of moving forward with the drawings fairly.

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said while trying to solve Monday night’s issues. “And [we] remain committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.”

The association also expressed frustration with the lottery’s technical issues. They said in their own statement, “Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot. However, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance. Even if that means a further delay.”

Fortunately, the technical issues were solved and one lucky ticketholder put an end to the 40-week streak.