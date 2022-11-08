Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold, Social Media Has a Full-on Meltdown

For most of us, $2 billion is an unfathomable amount of money. With that kind of money, you could buy a Major League Baseball team, the most expensive house in America, several private islands, and a Boeing commercial airplane – and still have money to spare.

The absolute burden of deciding what to do with such unbelievable wealth is one most of us will never have to face. The newest Powerball jackpot winner, however, can start looking at listings for megamansions and private planes, as they’re now a multi-billionaire – well, sort of.

By winning the Powerball jackpot, the ticket holder in Altadena, California, claimed the $2.04 billion prize – the largest in lottery history. The actual cash amount they take home, however, will be more like $1 billion. A true tragedy.

The Powerball jackpot has been steadily climbing for months, allowing millions across the country to dream of winning the inconceivable prize, quitting their job, and moving to a tropical island where they would sip cocktails and enjoy the crystal clear waters and gentle breezes for the rest of their days.

It’s no surprise, then, that many didn’t take the unceremonious shattering of their cherished daydreams very well. “I demand a recount,” one Twitter user wrote. “It was fun while it lasted,” another sighed. “Guess I gotta work again tomorrow,” added a third.

Others chose to respond to the disappointing loss with jokes, especially since the identity of the winner remains a mystery. “About to start calling all my friends and family in California. Just checking in,” one user wrote. “Checking my friends list to see if I know anyone in Altadena,” another said.

Whoever it is we’re family now and family sticks together. — Paw (@TexasPaw) November 8, 2022

State Responsible for Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delay Speaks Out

Among the countless jokes and disappointed dreams, many social media users raised an eyebrow at the circumstances surrounding the California resident’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot win. Though that amount of money is bound to cause a stir, many found the delay in the drawing exceptionally suspicious.

“So now the important question. Was California the state that delayed things from last night to this morning?” one doubting user wrote. Rather than taking place at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday night, as usual, Powerball officials announced that one state was experiencing technical difficulties. As such, the drawing would take place on Tuesday (November 8) instead.

According to Lottery officials, however, the hold-up in the Powerball jackpot drawing did not come from California. Though Powerball initially kept the state’s identity confidential, Minnesota has since come forward to claim responsibility.

“The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately,” Minnesota Lottery spokesperson Marie Hinton said in a statement, as reported by CBS. “At no time was the integrity of the process compromised. We are conducting a thorough review and will not have any additional information to provide until that process is complete.”