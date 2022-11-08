Powerball Lottery: Drawing for $1.9B Jackpot Delayed Due to Technical Issues

Playing the Powerball Lottery is simple. Anyone can purchase a ticket for a mere $2, at which point you select five numbers from 1-69 and one “Powerball” number from 1-26. Too much pressure? You don’t even have to choose the numbers yourself if you don’t want to! The “quick pick” option will do the hard part for you.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, a Powerball drawing is held, announcing the winning numbers. If no one gets the correct combination, the prize continues to climb…and climb…and climb. This time around, it’s climbed so high that the unbelievably lucky person who hits the jackpot will win the highest amount in Powerball Lottery history – $1.9 billion.

The entire country has been on pins and needles since the amount was announced. Sure, you only have a 1 in 292 million chance of winning, but with a cash option of $929.1 million, it’s hard not to hope that luck is on your side.

Unfortunately, everyone with a Powerball Lottery ticket will have to hold their breath a little longer, as Monday’s drawing was delayed unexpectedly. According to the official California Lottery Twitter account, the delay is the result of incomplete safety protocols.

“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed,” they wrote. “Due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.”

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

When Will the Powerball Lottery Drawing Occur?

To the dismay of Lottery ticket holders across the country, Powerball representatives gave no specific updated time for the drawing. They did express hope, however, that the hold-up would be resolved by Tuesday (November 8). “Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning,” Powerball explained.

As of now, the Powerball Lottery website has yet to post an updated drawing time or the winning numbers. The site still gives Monday’s drawing time with “Results Pending” below. The Multi-State Lottery Association is understandably keeping the identity of the guilty state under wraps.

The impending jackpot is monumental for the Powerball Lottery. The $1.9 billion prize is about $400 million more than the previous record-breaking jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016.

Beyond that, only four jackpots have exceeded $1 billion in Lottery history. And since each ticket holder is more likely to be struck by lightning, find a pearl in an oyster, or catch two foul balls at a baseball game, it’s very possible no one will win. In that case, the Powerball jackpot will break a jaw-dropping $2 billion.