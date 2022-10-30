Powerball Lottery Jackpot Climbs to $1 Billion

There were no jackpot winners during the Powerball drawing on Saturday, October 29. This means that the jackpot has now soared to a jaw-dropping 1 billion dollars. That’s right, any Powerball ticket holders out there are now facing a chance to win $1 billion during the next drawing which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. CST/10:59 p.m. EST on Halloween night, October 31. The second-largest jackpot amount in the game’s history.

Who Wants To Be A Billionaire? Now Is The Perfect Time To Grab Some Powerball Tickets As The Jackpot Soars To $1 Billion

As players of the popular lottery game were checking tickets after the most recent drawing on Saturday, October 29, it became clear…there were no Jackpot winners this time around. And, with Saturday’s jackpot worth a whopping $825 million, the pot now grows to the $1 billion mark. A player who is lucky enough to score the jackpot in the upcoming drawing has the option of taking home the full cash value in one payout of just under $500 million. Not a bad haul, that’s for sure! Saturday’s winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and Powerball 23.

Now, there may not have been any Powerball Jackpot winners Saturday night. However, some players still hit it pretty big. It may not have been the $825 million pot promised with the grand prize, but some lotto players matched the first five numbers on their tickets, securing a $1 million win. These tickets were purchased in California, Texas, Maryland, and Michigan.

And, one Florida resident scored a winning ticket worth 2 million dollars after matching all five numbers along with the Power Play option. A move that doubled this lotto player’s cash prize.

Saturday evening’s drawing marked the 37th consecutive Powerball game that failed to yield a grand prize winner. The last grand prize taken home in this game was won on August 3. This ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania and brought the player a $206.9 million lotto prize.

In total, 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes. Adding up to a total of more than $38 million in winnings. These winning tickets include 80 $50,000 winners as well as 17 tickets that scored the players’ prizes worth $150,000

This Jackpot Is The Second Largest In The Lottery Game’s History

This $1 billion jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball. This amount falls second only to a drawing that hit in 2016 where a lucky player took home a $1.586 billion jackpot. And, reports note that this was the largest recorded jackpot in history. A number we are fast approaching with no Powerball Jackpot winners since early August.