President Biden Says America’s ‘Best Days Still Lie Ahead’ in July 4th Message

For the July 4th holiday, President Joe Biden delivered a short, but pointed message on Twitter to all Americans celebrating Independence Day. Biden says that America’s “best days still lie ahead.” The last couple of years have not been the easiest on everyday Americans. So, it seems Biden has taken the opportunity to inject some enthusiasm and hope into the people.

Biden Gives Independence Day Message

July 4th is a holiday for families and friends to come together and celebrate the best of our country. As millions around the nation celebrate, President Biden released this statement.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead.”

Of course, many view this holiday as a day to reflect on the sacrifices that others have given to the country. Especially servicemen and women in the military. In a follow-up statement, about an hour later, the president remarked on those that have served in the military.

“While we celebrate the Fourth of July, I am thinking of the countless service members who have pledged their lives to defend our nation and democracy around the world. We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

Vice President Kamala Harris Also Releases Message

Of course, Biden’s VP put out a message on this holiday celebrating our nation. Vice President Kamala Harris is in her home state of California currently. She has travel plans listed for later in the week that will take her through the Midwest to Chicago, Illinois.

Here is her message. It is one that calls upon the history of our nation and looks to honor those that have served the nation.

“This Fourth of July, as we celebrate the liberty our brave service members fought and died for, let us fight to ensure every American can enjoy the freedoms promised in the Declaration of Independence and the fights secured by the generations who came before us.”

Families and friends gathered this weekend despite gas prices being what they are. As well as rising prices at the grocery store. However, America is going to celebrate. That’s just all there is to it, really. As long as there’s cold beer and hot burgers – count us in.