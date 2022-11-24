President Biden Calls Into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Technical Difficulties Make It Awkward

With a huge event like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there are going to be technical difficulties, and unfortunately for President Biden and First Lady Jill, one of these awkward moments happened to be when they called into the parade.

Broadcasting live from Manhattan near the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, reporter Dylan Dreyer introduced the president and first lady so that they could share their warm holiday greetings and perhaps chat about the Biden family plans.

“Hello, Mr. President,” she said cheerily, expecting a similar response.

What she got instead, though, was 17 seconds of absolutely dead air as both Jill and Joe Biden tried to troubleshoot their own connection problems.

The dutiful reporter tried her best to help from her end, offering, “I don’t think I can hear you, can you hear me, Mr. President,” and “Hello, Happy Thanksgiving Mr. President, are you there?”

Finally, not a moment too soon, the pair were able to hear the New York-based reporter, patiently waiting and bundled up on the confetti-laden street.

Jill and Joe Biden spoke briefly about their plans with Dreyer, adding that they will likely take a walk on the beach after their big meal. Biden also added that he would be checking in with the Macy’s Thanksgiving reporter Al Roker, who, for the first time in 28 years, was suffering blood clots in his leg.

White House Delivers Thanksgiving Day Message Following Failed Phone Call With Bidens

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the storm of memes and jokes had already begun to brew. The oh-so-awkward encounter as the 80-year-old president fumbled with the phone was an all-too-familiar memory for many tech-savvy watchers.

“The Biden’s getting on the phone during the Macys Parade is just like every other family trying to FaceTime their grandparents,” one person so accurately wrote.

Thankfully, the White House staff was able to pen a thoughtful message that just didn’t make it into the phone call with President Biden during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

“Today and every day, we have so much to be grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving to our service members and military families whose loved ones are on duty and unable to be with their families. We hope your day is filled with joy and gratitude.”