President Biden to Cancel $6.2 Billion in Student Loans: Here’s How

As May 1 looms closer and closer, people are once again getting nervous about paying their student loan debt. After several extensions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, payments will resume in May.

During this time, President Joe Biden has been looking over already existing student loan programs. His goal has been to make certain altercations to different programs that would result in more people being eligible for benefits.

Now, he will be canceling $6.2 billion in student loans through changes he’s making to student loan forgiveness. Here’s what you need to know in order to figure out if these changes apply to you at all.

At a Glance

President Joe Biden is revising existing student loan forgiveness programs

He made changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

A total of $6.2 billion in student loans will be forgiven for 100,000 more borrowers

Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The U.S. Department of Education located 100,000 loan borrowers who are actually now eligible for student loan cancellation. This is due to changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program he made back in October.

CNN reports that these students will get notified of their eligibility directly from the Education Department. So, if you qualify, you should get an email eventually. The Department has also stated that close to 550,000 students will get forgiveness faster than before now as well.

Not everyone is going to be eligible for this student loan cancellation. For starters, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program caters to a specific group of individuals that work in the public service sector full-time. You must also be enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan and make at least 120 different monthly payments toward these loans.

President Biden just made changes that could umbrella more people. Forbes reports that Biden specifically altered which student loan payments will count toward forgiveness, the types of student loans, which employers you must work for to make you eligible, and when these payments start counting for forgiveness. He made six total changes.

They range from having members of the military count prior loan payments while on active duty, allowing prior student loan payments to count toward forgiveness, and getting credit for forgiveness if you accidentally used the wrong repayment plan.

If you want past payments to count toward forgiveness, fill out a waiver through the U.S. Department of Education. This will be available through October 2022.

As of now, the loans will continue in May. Biden is reportedly looking into extending the payments once again, but nothing is official. Right now, inflation is at an extreme high and people are still struggling from the pandemic, which is what Biden is considering going forward.

Regardless, those with student loans should prepare for payments. Make sure you look through all payment plans to pick an option that suits your current financial situation. Biden has vowed to cancel 10,000 from each student’s loan at some point in the future.