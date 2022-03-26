President Biden Demands Putin’s Resignation Over Ukraine Invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden is now demanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin resign one month after Russia began invading Ukraine.

New York Post reports that while speaking outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, President Biden spoke out against the Russian leader for the attack on Ukraine. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden declared. He also referred to Putin as a “butcher” for the attacks on the smaller nation.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love of liberty,” President Biden continued. “Free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.”

Meanwhile, President Biden spoke directly to the Russian people while pleading to end the war in Ukraine. “This is not who you are,” the world leader declared. “These are not the actions of a great nation.”

President Biden’s Warning to Putin About Attacking a Member of NATO

Although President Biden has stated that the U.S. will not interfere in Ukraine in order to avoid World War III, he did warn Putin about attacking a country that is part of the NATO alliance. “Don’t even think about coming on one inch of NATO territory,” he warned the Russian leader. “We will defend each and every inch.”

President Biden, along with other NATO alliance leaders, is meeting in Brussels to discuss the current situation between the Russians and Ukrainians. He then said that the world’s democracies must defeat regimes like Putin’s. “We must commit now to begin in this fight for the long haul, for years and decades to come. There will be costs, but it’s a price we have to pay.”

President Biden recently spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. “We did receive additional promises from the United States on how our defense co-operation will evolve,” Kuleba stated.

Russia and Ukraine Officials Respond to President Biden’s Remarks

Although President Biden spoke out against Russia’s attacks, the leader of Ukraine’s Voice political party, Kira Rudik was not impressed with the U.S. leader’s comments. “No promises, no weapons. Lots of condemnation. What is our hope? That Putin will die of laughing?”

Meanwhile, a Kremlin spokesman also responded to President Biden’s speech. He said the U.S. leader’s remakes “narrow the window of opportunity” to repair relations between Russia and the U.S.