President Biden Doubles Down on Striving to Prevent ‘Direct Confrontation’ Between NATO and Russia

As Russian military forces continue their assault on Ukraine, President Biden is continuing to double down on striving to prevent direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. In a tweet on Friday (March 11th) President Biden states that the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a “united and galvanized” NATO. However, the U.S. will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. “A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III,” the world leader explained. “And something we must strive to prevent.”

I want to be clear: We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO.



But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.



A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

What We Know

It’s been over two weeks since Russian military forces began its invasion in Ukraine.

President Biden declares that the U.S. is continuing to stand together with allies in Europe and send an “unmistakable” message.

The U.S. leader states he is pushing to deny “most favored nation” status to Russia.

President Biden Announces Actions to Continue to Russia Accountable For Ukraine Invasion

President Biden spoke about how the U.S. will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions against Ukraine. “I’ve just spoken for some time with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. I told him, as I have each and every time we’ve spoken, the United States stands with the people of Ukraine and their bravery. As they bravely fight to defend their country. And they are doing that.”

President Biden then directs his attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin and states that as Russia’s leader continues his “merciless assault,” the U.S. and its allies and partners are continuing to work in “lockstep” to ramp up the economic pressure on Putin. This will also further isolate Russia on the global stage. Biden will meet with other NATO leaders to discuss new steps to “squeeze” Russia’s leader and hold him more accountable.

President Biden Moves to Deny Most Favored Nation Status to Russia

“Each of our nations is going to take steps to deny most-favored-nation status to Russia,” President Biden continues., “A most-favored-nation status designation means two counties have agreed to trade with each other. Under the best possible terms. Low tariffs, few barriers to trade, and the highest possible imports allowed. In the United States, we call this ‘permanent normal trade relations – PNTR.’”

President Biden goes on to explain that revoking PNTR for Russia, will make it harder for the country to do business with the U.S. “And doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy that’s already suffering very badly from our sanctions.”

President Biden adds that Putin is an aggressor. “[He] is the aggressor. And Putin must pay the price. He cannot pursue a war that threatens the very foundations. The very foundations of international peace and stability and then ask for financial help from the international community.”