President Biden on February’s Massive Job Growth: ‘My Plan Is Working’

As the country continues to rebuild its economy after two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic, President Biden reveals that there was a significant increase in job growth in February 2022.

At a Glance

President Biden announced 678,000 job creation during the month of February.

Since taking office in January 2021, President Biden states that the U.S. economy has created 7.4 million jobs.

President Biden also declares that his economic plan is working following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, unemployment has dropped to 3.8%.

President Biden Issues Statement About February 2022 Job Numbers

In a statement on Friday (March 4th), President Biden declares the news that 678,000 job creation in February 2022. The U.S. leader revealed that the new job numbers follow what he states is the “greatest year” of job growth in American history and is the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years.

“Since I took office, the economy has created 7.4 million jobs,” President Biden states. “That’s 7.4 million jobs providing families with dignity and a little more breathing room. We are building a better America.”

President Biden further explains that the unemployment rate is also down to 3.8 percent. Along with the high job growth and low unemployment rates, President Biden shares that more people are rejoining the labor and finding jobs as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And people went back to work in February across a wide range of industries,” President Biden continues. “With jobs gained in leisure and hospitality, construction, retail, and manufacturing. In fact, last year has been the best year for manufacturing jobs and trucking jobs since 1994. We are making more and moving goods faster in America.”

President Biden notes that the February job growth is the result of the new economic approach that he spoke about at the State of the Union address earlier this week. “Grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out. And it’s a result of our success combatting COVID-19 and moving forward safely.”

President Biden went on to add that while the U.S. is continuing to tackle the challenge families are facing with rising costs due to inflation, the February job growth report underscores that the country is “uniquely” well-positioned to deal with inflation while it recovers from the health crisis.

The U.S. Economy Created More Than 6.5 Million New Jobs During the First Year of the Biden Administration

According to CNN, The U.S. economy added 6.6 million in the first 12 months of the Biden Administration’s term. The media outlet notes that this is more than the U.S. added in any year going back to 1939.

President Biden addressed the reported 2021 job growth during the 2022 State of the Union address. “Our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year. More jobs in one year than ever before in the history of the United States of America.”

CNN further revealed that President Biden took office less than a year after the economy lost more than 22 million jobs in two months. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused lockdowns in the U.S. in March 2020.