President Biden Fires Back at People Blaming Him for Inflation: ‘I’m Sick of This Stuff’

President Biden recently complained about his administration taking the blame for inflation. He also warned his fellow Democrats that he’ll only have a “veto pen” at his disposal should the party lose during the midterms, set for later in the year.

What You Should Know

Biden says he’s “sick of this stuff” when it comes to taking heat for inflation.

Biden Feels that these midterms may be some of the most important midterms in history.

During his speech, he also addressed his thoughts on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

He said inflation and high gas prices are largely “The Fault of Putin.”

Biden Addressed Inflation at a House Democratic Caucus in Pennsylvania

In a recent speech given at a House Democratic Caucus at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Biden addressed his frustrations with his administration and democrats taking the blame for inflation.

“We’re on track right now. I’m on track to be the first President in history to lower the deficit by over $1 trillion in one year, he noted at the conference.

“So, I’m sick of this stuff. We have to talk about it. Because the American people think the reason for inflation is the government is spending more money. Simply not true,” he continued. This is according to an official transcript of the speech released by The White House.

During the address, he also discussed his thinking on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The president recently made the decision to ban Russian gas imports to further economically isolate the country. He noted that, while the U.S won’t participate in Combat, he wants to make sure Ukraine has all it needs in terms of weapons and support.

Additionally, he said that should Ukrainian refugees choose to come all the way to the United States that they will be welcomed “with open arms.”

Biden also Addressed the Rising Price in Gas

One of the most notable price jumps has been at the gas pump, especially since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine began. That’s yet one other criticism Biden has faced over the course of this year. And while he does blame the rise in Gas prices on Russia, they have been rising since before the conflict.

In his address, Biden brought print outs of articles defending his administration against criticism that its responsible for the current cost of Gas and cited multiple reasons why he feels certain criticisms don’t hold much water. For instance, Biden resists the idea that his administration hasn’t invested enough in energy production at home.

“In my first year in office, American production grew by 9.7 million barrels a day to 11.6 million while we still made a major, major effort to deal with global warming and changing the way in which we shift to renewable — renewable energy,” he said.

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem,” he continued. “Vladimir Putin did.”