President Biden Reveals Jimmy Carter Asked Him to Deliver Eulogy When He Dies

As Jimmy Carter is declining further medical intervention and is receiving hospice care at his Georgia residence, President Joe Biden announced that the former world leader has asked him to deliver his funeral eulogy when he passes away.

According to Huffington Post, President Biden spoke about Carter’s health at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California on Monday (March 13th). “I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him,” Biden shared. “But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough.”

President Biden then disclosed that Jimmy Carter asked him to do his eulogy. “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that,” he added.

In mid-February 2023, the Carter Center released a statement about Jimmy Carter entering hospice care at age 98. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

Carter entering hospice care comes nearly eight years after the former President won his battle against brain cancer. The former politician also had a series of health issues in 2019. Those led him to have surgery to relieve pressure in his brain. President Biden previously visited Carter in person in the spring of 2021. The duo also spoke on the evening of the current U.S. President’s inauguration in January 2021. Cater was unable to attend due to health issues.

Carter notably became the oldest living president in U.S. history after the 2018 death of George H.W. Bush. PEOPLE reports that Jimmy Carter has spent the majority of his life with his wife of 76 years, Rosalynn. DuBose Porter, the Carters’ longtime friend, and political ally, once spoke about the couple’s relationship. “Sometimes it’s difficult to know where one ends and the other begins.”

President Joe Biden Sent Love And Prayers to Jimmy Carter After the Former President Entered Hospice

Following the news that Jimmy Carter had entered hospice, President Biden took to Twitter to send love and prayers to the former President.

“To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love,” Biden tweeted at the time. “We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.”

The Carter Center, which was established in 1982 to help Carter pursue his world diplomacy vision, responded to the tweet by stating, “We really appreciate all the kind words we’ve received from President Carter’s admirers.”