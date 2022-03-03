President Biden Says the ‘Answer Is Not to Defund the Police’ in 2022 State of the Union Address

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden discussed his administration’s domestic agenda in his annual State of the Union address. President Biden spoke about the economy, surging gas and grocery prices, and rising inflation. The president also touched on the topic of defunding the police. He said the “answer is not to defund the police,” but instead, his vision for police reform includes more funding for police departments across the nation.

President Biden Shares Vision For Police Reform

While speaking to the American people on Tuesday, the president shared thoughts on defunding the police. The idea of defunding police departments dates back to 1960s when activists called for a community-based enforcement model instead of state-operated police. In the summer of 2020, following the death of George Floyd, there was a renewed interest in defunding the police. However, President Biden made it clear during his 62-minute speech that he doesn’t agree with that line of thinking.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Biden brought up his American Rescue Plan, which successfully passed in March 2021. The economic stimulus bill included $350 billion for local governments to help them hire more police officers. It also helped local departments invest in “proven strategies like community violence interruption.” Biden shared that the debate shouldn’t be a choice between community safety and equal justice. Instead, citizens deserve both.

“So let’s not abandon our streets — or choose between safety and equal justice,” the president added. “Let’s come together to protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable.”

The President Is Prioritizing Lower Costs For Americans

President Biden also addressed rising costs for Americans across the country during his State of the Union address. He specifically called on Congress to pass legislation that will lower costs for citizens.

The country is currently experiencing record high prices when it comes to gas and groceries. Energy costs have shot up since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Additionally, inflation reached 7.5% in January as it rose for the sixth straight month. The increase is the highest inflation has been since 1980.

Gas prices have skyrocketed since Vladimir Putin’s invasion into Ukraine. Russia trails only Saudi Arabia as the largest exporter of oil, and is the biggest natural gas producer in the world. Previous to Biden’s address on Tuesday, the United States and 30 other allied countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil that they’ve kept as strategic reserves. The nations are all part of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and made the decision to combat the gas shortage amid the ongoing war. During his address, Biden vowed that “my top priority is getting prices under control.”

“So many families are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, gas, housing, and so much more. Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel. I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control,” President Biden explained.

Despite rising costs and inflation, Biden argued that the state of America is “strong” and getting stronger.

“The State of the Union is strong – because you, the American people, are strong,” President Biden said in his speech. “We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”

Biden Details Policy Plans For ‘Building a Better America’

The president also touched on his ideas for domestic policy in hopes of turning the economy around. Many of his policies are similar to his signature Build Back Better legislation – a $2 trillion social services bill. Yet the bill has stalled in the Senate with some legislators citing concerns about its costs.

President Biden argued for his plan saying that it will “lower your costs, not your wages.” He pressed Congress to pass incentives that would help Americans with living costs. The incentives would lower energy costs by addressing climate change, decreasing prescription drug prices, reducing childcare costs, and would offer more affordable housing.

“I call it building a better America,” Biden said as Democrats stood and applauded and Republicans stayed seated. “My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit.”

While many have questioned Biden’s handling of the economy, he pointed out some of the positives during his address. He noted his successfully passed American Rescue Plan as mentioned earlier. He also touched on his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, the fact that 6.5 million jobs have been created during his administration, and that unemployment numbers are low. The president argued his infrastructure bill, which he signed in November, will bring the first round of relief to millions of Americans.

“It is going to transform America and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st Century that we face with the rest of the world—particularly with China,” President Biden said. “We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports, and waterways all across America.”

He also promised Americans that his administration will fix more than 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in 2022 alone. Further, Biden outlined other initiatives in his State of the Union address. They included speeding up supply chains, buying American, and increasing the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000. The president also wants to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and wants to create a national paid family-leave program.