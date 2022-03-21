president-biden-set-to-travel-to-europe-next-week

President Biden is set to travel to Europe next week. During this trip, he will not travel to Ukraine as some expected.

Biden is traveling to meet with other NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine

He will also meet with leaders of the European Union.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there are “no plans to travel to Ukraine”

He will discuss “ongoing deterrence and defense efforts” with other leaders.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

President Biden Will Meet With Other Leaders in Europe

President Biden will travel to Brussels to meet with both NATO leaders and European Union leaders. According to The Hill, he plans to emphasize America’s “Ironclad Commitment” to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

The mission of the trip is to continue to “rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

But as of now, “there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” according to a Tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki added that President Biden will, “discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies.”

Officials are still working out the details of the trip. The war had driven over 10 million people from their homes, 3 million of which have fled the country.

Negotiations continue. While some sources reported they are going well, the substance of these claims has been questioned.

The Ukrainian City of Mariupol Has Seen Devestating Attacks

As the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continues, Russia has demanded that forces lay down their arms in Mariupol. Russian forces recently bombed a drama school there, where 400 people were sheltering. According to Reuters, many of the city’s 400,000 residents have been unable to escape. They are sheltering without (or with very little) food, water, and power.

Additionally, The Mariupol city council warned that Russian forces took several thousand of its residents to Russia over the past week. U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN that it is “unconscionable for Russia to force Ukrainian citizens into Russia.”

Now, Russia is saying it’ll open up corridors for civilians to escape if Ukrainian forces lay down their arms by Monday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that this siege of Mariupol will go down in history.

“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did… is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said.