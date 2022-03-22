President Biden Warns Americans About ‘Potential’ for ‘Malicious Cyber Activity’ From Russia

While recent news has President Biden attempting to prevent things like “direct confrontation” between NATO and Russia, he acknowledges the “potential” for things like “malicious cyber activity.” On that front, he issued a statement warning of the many dangers it possesses. He also urged Americans and organizations to prepare for them.

Yesterday, President Biden issued a statement on the subject of cyber activity from Russia. Moreover, he mentioned subjects like “evolving intelligence” to suggest the Russian government is exploring options for cyberattacks against our country. Russia is fighting a multi-front war against Ukraine, prompting Biden to ask the private sector to “immediately” harden their “cyber defenses.”

“This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience,” the statement begins. “I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”

Further, he affirms the Biden administration is working to “strengthen” our own national cyber defenses. To help in this endeavor, the administration created “public-private partnerships and initiatives to enhance cybersecurity across all our critical infrastructure.”

Finally, President Biden addressed private sector partners to do the same. “You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time — your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow.”

Russian Cyber Attacks Delayed Elon Musk’s SpaceX Mars Rocket Launch

Overall, President Biden’s fears aren’t unwarranted. Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX already fell victim to Russian cyber activity this month.

After providing aid to Ukraine through its Starlink program, Elon Musk stated the company began enduring cyberattacks early this month. Though the company quickly pivoted and managed to halt Russian attacks, it resulted in delays in other areas. Musk himself tweeted about the problems, saying a software update bypassed jamming attempts.

Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming.



Am curious to see what’s next! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

"Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time," the tweet reads. "Our latest software update bypasses the jamming. Am curious to see what's next!"