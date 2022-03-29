President Biden’s Budget Calls for $32 Billion in Funding for Police

President Joe Biden is continuing the effort to “Build Back Better” as he promised in his State of the Union address. Among these efforts is a budget proposal to increase funding for police and gun violence prevention. This funding is part of a major trillion-dollar fiscal year budget the president is proposing to Congress. Part of the budget increase planned for police will provide funding to keep more officers “on the beat” through a variety of state and local program opportunities.

The Quick Facts

President Biden is set to address Congress with a $5.8 trillion proposal for the fiscal year 2023.

Among these funds, is a $32 billion budget proposal for funding law enforcement programs and crime prevention opportunities.

This reflects Biden’s statement earlier this year that he will focus on providing more funding to law-enforcement officials.

The funding will go to a variety of law-enforcement-related programs on the national, state, county, and city levels.

President Biden’s New Budget Proposal Allocates Billions In Funding For Police

During his first State of the Union address earlier this year, President Biden promised he would work to fund police as areas continue to face spiking crime rates. These promises are part of the “Build Back Better” bill which has since stalled in Congress.

In response, however, Biden has now put together a new bill. This one proposes a budget of $5.8 trillion for the upcoming fiscal. Among these funds is a proposed $32 billion increase for law enforcement.

“We should all agree – the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police,” Biden says of the country’s law enforcement programs. “Fund them with resources and training.”

Biden’s Trillion-Dollar Budget Proposal Will Focus On Three Important Values – Including the Police

This trillion-dollar budget proposal will focus on increasing funding to a few specific areas. These areas, a White House official notes include “fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and abroad, and a commitment to building a better America.”

“My budget will make investments in securing our nation and building a better America,” President Biden says in a statement.

“We will secure our communities by putting more police on the street to engage in accountable community policing,” the president says. “Hiring the agents needed to help fight gun crime, and investing in crime prevention and community violence intervention.

Since 2021, crime in some of the country’s biggest cities has continued to increase. Felony assaults in New York City have jumped to 18.3% in 2022. And, shooting the number of shooting victims in the city has risen to 17.4%.

Communities Are Ready For Increased Funding For Law Enforcement

Recent polls reflect that public workers in New York City are getting fed up with the rising crime statistics over the last year. Out of 9,000 people polled, a whopping 84% have noted worsening conditions in the city over the last two years.

President Biden’s budget increase proposal aims to double funding for a variety of law enforcement programs. Consequently, some of these programs would include community policing opportunities. The budget also allocates $500 million to community programs. The budget proposal also includes funding for as many as 160 ATF investigative officers.