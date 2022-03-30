President Joe Biden Announces One-Stop COVID-19 Website for Vaccines, Tests, Latest Treatments and More

On Wednesday (March 30th), President Joe Biden announced a one-stop website that details everything about COVID-19. This includes information about vaccines, tests, the latest treatments, and more.

According to the White House, the Biden Administration’s newly launched COVID website will help people in the U.S. gain “even better” access to vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks. The website will also provide the latest updates on the virus’ impact in all areas of the country.

What to Know

The Biden Administration is launching COVID.gov. This website will have the latest information about the COVID-19 virus.

President Biden stated that the new website is designed as a “one-stop” website to help people in the U.S. have access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatment.

COVID.gov also features status updates on infection rates in all parts of the U.S.

The new website comes just after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of future COVID-19 restrictions.

It was also revealed that President Joe Biden and his administration have been working over the past 14 months to set up more than 90,000 COVID vaccination websites. The administration has also helped make more than 400 million masks available for free; send free tests out; and stand up new test-to-treat sites, which are for those to get tested and receive antivirals all in one place.

Meanwhile, as part of President Joe Biden’s COVID website, a new Test-to-Treat locator is also available. This is will people gain access to pharmacies and community health centers. So that they can be tested and treated if needed for the virus.

The White House also declares, “Because of the lifesaving tools we now have, America is in a new moment in the pandemic. The country is moving forward safely and people are getting back to their more normal routines.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci Remains Cautious When It Comes to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, remains cautious about the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, during a recent interview with BBC’s “Sunday Morning,” Dr. Fauci stated that U.S. residents need to be prepared for the possibility of restrictions being put back in place.

“I don’t want to say the word ‘lockdowns,’” Dr. Fauci explained. “That has a charged element to it. But, I believe that we must keep our eye on the pattern of what we’re seeing with infections.”

Dr. Fauci then revealed that the U.S. needs to be prepared for the possibility of another COVID variant. “And then, if things change and we do get a variant that does give us an uptick in cases and hospitalization, we should be prepared and flexible enough to pivot towards going back – at least temporarily – to a more rigid type of restrictions. Such as requiring masks indoors.”