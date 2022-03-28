Prices for Easter Favorites Soar as Inflation, Supply Chain Shortages Take Hold

We are all feeling the effects of the rising inflation these days. Since the start of 2022, American consumers have been watching the cost of most everyday items continue to rise. Many of these items are even hitting record highs. Consumers are continuing to face higher prices in every aspect of their lives from the gas pump to the local grocery store. And, it seems, no one is spared from these soaring prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues. Not even the Easter bunny.

The Quick Facts

As inflation rates continue, the soaring prices of many basic goods are forcing the prices of some of our favorite Easter candies to soar.

Building an Easter basket is getting more and more expensive this year; as many of the items used to make our favorite Easter goods are rising in cost.

Some Easter candy suppliers are facing costs nearly three times higher than in 2019.

Even the Easter Bunny Is Feeling the Sting of Inflation As Supply Chain Shortages Lead to Rising Costs

As the rising inflation rates continue towards record-breaking highs, many basic goods and raw materials such as milk, sugar, and cocoa are becoming more and more expensive. Additionally, the prices of most non-food items such as aluminum are also on the rise. And, experts note, this is one of the major issues leading to the rising costs of some of our favorite traditional Easter treats.

According to a recent survey of the average cost of our seasonal treats, the Easter Bunny will be facing quite the expensive price tag when filling an Easter basket this season. In 2019, the average cost to fill an Easter basket was around $50, the survey notes. However, the cost has now increased by just over 22%, pricing the average treat-filled Easter basket at around $61.83.

Consumers Are Seeing Some Easter Favorites Rising In Price

As we approach the 2022 Easter holiday, many of our favorite goodies have changed in price due to inflation and supply-chain issues. Not for the better, either. In 2019, a 4-pack of Cadbury Eggs cost about $2.50. This year, the same item is priced at around $3.99. Peeps, the marshmallow treat that has become almost synonymous with Easter, has risen a full dollar since 2019 going from $3.99 to $4.99.

The average cost of jellybeans has also risen from $3.99 to $4.99 since 2019. The M&M Easter treats have soared from $9.49 a bag in 2019 to $11 a bag this holiday season. Even Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs have increased from $2.99 to $3.99. And, finding something to put these candies in has even gotten a bit more expensive this year. The average cost of a wicker Easter basket has increased from $8 to $9.