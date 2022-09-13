Professional Bull Rider ‘Ouncie Mitchell’ Killed in Utah Shooting

A professional bull rider, Ouncie Mitchell, was killed in a Utah shooting. The shooting happened a few days ago in Salt Lake City.

His death was announced by PBR, who shared an Instagram post. The photo read: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell, in Salt Lake City… Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family – Sean Gleason, PBR CEO.”

The professional bull rider was killed in a domestic assault. He was shot by LaShawn Denise Bagley, with whom he shared an “on and off” relationship with. Because the bullets came from her apartment, Bagley was taken into custody after police found bullet holes coming from a nearby apartment.

“These two, we believe knew each other, they had attended the fair and then ended up at a bar and ended up arguing,” explained Det. Michelle Peterson. “Then the male wanted to get some of his property from the apartment that he was staying in, while he was attending the fair and a gun was pulled out and he was shot.”

His cousin, Ezekiel, also a PBR cowboy, shared a statement about the tragedy.

“I don’t understand and I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to understand,” he said. “The guy that would give the shirt off his back to anybody, why would you take his life away?”

Professional Bull Rider Shot and Killed

According to Fox13News, Bagley was booked into jail and faces a murder charge. She also faces Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

The documents say that Bagley shot through the glass several times, and at least one landed in Mitchell’s torso.

“There is no indication of any forced entry or attempted forced entry into the apartment,” arrest documents say. “The witness also stated that there was no entry or attempted forced entry into the apartment.”

The police also stated that they think this was a “one-time-incident,” as well as that they do not think Allen is a danger to the public.

Many commented underneath PBR’s post. One person said: “My condolences to Ouncie’s family and friends…. Praying for his family.” Another wrote: “My condolences to Ouncie’s family and friends! RIP Cowboy!!” Many also commented prayers and well-wishes to his family.

CEO Sean Gleason also shared a tweet in honor of Mitchell. He said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family.”