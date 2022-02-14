Rams Coach Sean McVay Really Wanted a Beer in Post Super Bowl Win Interview

After becoming the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, Rams head coach Sean McVay did what most young folks do at a party: he asked for a beer.

The 36-year-old prodigy beamed with pride as he held the Lombardi trophy last night. His 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals capped off a season in which the Rams went “all-in” on a title. When he started making the rounds for media requests after the trophy ceremony, McVay loosened up and had some fun.

“Let me get a beer!” McVay said as he joined NFL Network’s postgame show.

NFL Network host Chris Rose assured McVay that they would “work on it” during the interview. Even if the guys at the NFL Network never found him that beverage, surely he managed to find one or two later in the evening.

“I’m so happy for this team right now,” McVay said. “So happy to be associated with it. We’re going to enjoy tonight. I’m not going to remember any of it.”

Sean McVay may walk away from coaching after Super Bowl

Three years after losing to the Patriots, McVay and his Rams finally won the big one in Los Angeles. Playing in a city chocked full of Raiders fans from a prior generation, the Rams management knew they needed to make a splash early and deliberately to start growing a fanbase.

Rams front office brass took a big roll of the dice on McVay. He was barely 30-years-old at the time of his hiring; unheard of for any head coach to be younger than many of his players.

The team stuck with the wunderkind as he navigated the trials and tribulations of leading a franchise from recent NFL obscurity to glitz and glamour and greatness. Now, many other franchises have embraced the youth movement started by the Rams. Multiple franchises began hiring young head coaches with lots of energy to lead rooms of men of similar age.

And as the sun sets on the careers of the great quarterbacks of the 21st century (Brady being the last), McVay helped turn the page on the NFL last night. A slew of young, talented quarterbacks are rising all across the league, as fresh and new as the coaches who are tasked with building them up every week.

Ironically, though, McVay has expressed serious interest in stepping away from coaching to pursue a broadcasting career. Citing a better work life balance, McVay could command an eight-figure salary in a broadcast booth — more than he even makes now as a NFL head coach. So it seems that just as he turned the page on the NFL, McVay may also walk away from the rigors of coaching in his (earlier than normal) prime.

Thanks to this one magical run, though, McVay will always be a Super Bowl champion. No matter where in football he finds the most long-term satisfaction.