Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Bike Becomes Most Expensive Motorcycle Sold at Auction

A unique 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson has recently broken records, as it is now the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at an auction. Last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, it sold for a grand total of $935,000 after auction fees, USA Today reports. It’s believed to be a rarity, with only 12 of its kind existing in the world.

Harley’s initial success was due in no small part to arguably the most important model they created: the motorcycle. The earliest ones are highly sought after by collectors, as many were destroyed or already put into collections.

Harley-Davidson’s Strap Tank model, erected in the company’s original single-story factory back in 1908, is equally respected today for its robust characteristics. This bike gained this name due to how its oil and fuel tanks are connected with nickel straps on the crossbar of the frame. An image of the bike was shared on Instagram.

According to Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager of Mecum Auctions, 1908 Strap Tanks are a rare find and hardly ever come up for auction. If you’re looking for an authentic example – it can be quite the challenge. “It’s not that other bikes are fake, but often times people will make a bike like this out of various parts, and this bike has many of its original parts which makes it that much more rare,” Arnold explained.

The unique 1908 Harley-Davidson bike still has many original parts

The motorcycle’s original components include the fuel tank, wheels, engine belt pulley, seat cover and muffler sleeve. According to vintagent.com, the 1908 Strap Tank Harley is a record-breaking bike. It’s currently recognized as the costliest vintage motorcycle ever auctioned off. Arnold expected the newest bike to be a success. However, even he was astonished when the Strap Tank sold for such an impressive price.

“We marketed the bike well. Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand. So we had a feeling it would do well in auction. Obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever,” he reasoned.

Strap Tank Harleys have earned a reputation for being some of the most expensive bikes on the market. In 2015, a 1907 Strap Tank sold at auction for an impressive $715,000. It became the fifth highest priced bike ever purchased! Although this motorcycle hadn’t been restored prior to sale, it still wasn’t enough to beat out its predecessor. In 2008 another similar model was bought for nearly double that price by an unknown bidder.

“There is a growing appreciation that people have for things that are built this way. I think this bike speaks to people because of that,” Arnold explained.