Recently Unveiled Korean War Memorial on National Mall Is Full of Errors

The recently unveiled Korean War Memorial on National Mall is filled with misspelled names, typos, and inaccurate information. And it could cost millions to fix.

“It’s just a damn mess — full of old bookkeeping errors and typos,” said Hal Barker, a historian who manages a website called the Korean War Project with his brother, Edward Barker Jr.

The black granite slabs, which are covered with the names of 36,634 American service members who died fighting in the conflict, officially debuted this summer. And it didn’t take long for friends and family of the fallen to realize the problems.

The Barker brothers believe that the $22 million project holds around 1,015 spelling errors. They also estimate that 245 service members who died outside of the Korean War somehow ended up on the wall. And there are around 500 names missing.

The Barkers suggested that the problems occurred because several different federal agencies and veterans’ groups decided not to devote resources to properly reviewing a list of names provided by the Department of Defense (DoD). They made the decision to save money, and now more money will have to be spent to fix the calamity.

The brothers said that they warned several officials that the list was inaccurate. And when they didn’t hear back, they even contacted the White House.

The Korean War Memorial Will Likely Have to Be Completely Rebuilt

Now that the wall is fully erected, the agencies involved refuse to comment on the matter. But the DoD did note that reversing the problems will be “challenging.”

“We encourage all family members or concerned citizens to notify the Department of any names that were omitted, misspelled, or included in error,” it said in a statement.

The DoD did not mention how it will clean up the mess, but the Barkers said that it likely has no choice but to tear it down and build a new one.

The National Park Service (NPS) maintains the Korean War Memorial, just as it does every memorial. And it repeatedly opposed the project for several reasons. Most notably, it said that it is nearly impossible to decide who should be etched in the granite.

“There is not always agreement on those names to be included,” said NPS deputy director for operations at the time, Peggy O’Dell, “Choosing some names and omitting others causes a place of solace to become a source of hurt.”

Nonetheless, the project carried on with the DoD’s outdated list of names being the only source of reference. And no one responded to NPS’s concerns over inclusion.

In 2021, the Pentagon delivered a final list for etching, which the Barkers saw and opposed. Once again, no one would listen.

Surprisingly, however, neither Hal nor Edward wanted the government to construct the Korean War Memorial in the first place. So their frustrations are fueled by the opposition. As they said, memorials fail to recognize the service members who lived through the conflict and spent a lifetime traumatized by memories.

“A wall should have never been done,” said Ted. “But now that it has been done, we need to get it right.”