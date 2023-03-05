Researchers Name New Fungus-Fighting Chemicals After ‘Deadly’ Keanu Reeves

German researchers just discovered new deadly, fungus-killing compounds so strong that only one mythical name could properly do them justice: Keanu Reeves.

In a nod to Reeves’ prowess in vanquishing enemies in flicks like “John Wick” and “The Matrix,” the chemicals eradicate fungi quickly and effectively. Since more and more fungi strains have become immune to known antifungals, the breakthrough could help modern medicine better treat specific illnesses in humans.

Sebastian Götze, a scientist with Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology, said the compounds (which are comprised of bacteria called lipopeptides) kill fungus “so efficiently.”

“The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves. Because he, too, acts extremely deadly in his roles,” Götze said in a statement. “We have a crisis in anti-infectives. … Many human-pathogenic fungi are now strong against to antimycotics (antifungals) — partly because they are used in large quantities in agricultural fields.”

Now known as “keanumycins,” the novel compounds exist as a natural byproduct of the bacteria Pseudomonas, typically found in soil and water. A study of Pseudomonas and its effectiveness against predatory amoebas led to the “Keanu” compound findings.

Scientists previously admitted that “many of these bacterial species (Pseudomonas) are very toxic to amoebae, which feed on bacteria,” said lead study author Pierre Stallforth, head of the department of paleobiotechnology at the Leibniz Institute, in a statement. Because fungi shares a similar cellular structure as amoeba, the team decided to test the former inorder to learn more about the latter.

Keanu Reeves was “the One” in “The Matrix” movies; could keanumycins be the answer to naturally fighting fungal infections?

Researchers first tested keanumycins A, B and C on a hydrangea flower infected with a known plant pest which triggers gray mold rot. The fungus can often infect certain fruits and veggies, causing collateral damage to crops.

And since keanumycins are biodegradable, they could ultimately prove much more environmentally friendly (and perhaps healthy) than pesticide sprays. Scientists also think their discovery could help treat yeast issues in the human microbiome.

Testing of the keanumycins is showing positive responses to mingling with human cells. Often, a problem seen in with antifungal treatments is the destructiveness of animal cells (since animals share cellular properties with fungi). “This study documents another exciting means by which microbes have evolved to compete with and fight other organisms,” said Dr. Matt Nelsen, a researcher from Chicago’s Field Museum, in an email.

“Previous efforts have sought to exploit such natural products for human use to combat animal and plant pathogens,” Nelsen added. “However, over time, many pathogenic organisms — including fungi — have evolved resistance to the chemicals we use to battle them. Consequently, we need to find a new way to ‘out smart’ or ‘one-up’ them.”

Basically, keanumycins are “good lead structure candidates for the development of antifungal drugs,” which could forever change the medical market. In other words, these little fungus hitmen know Kung Fu, and they might just be “the Ones.”